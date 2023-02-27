Castleton University’s annual film festival will return this year to screen four films directed by and centered on women.
The film screenings, which will occur across four showings through the course of two weeks, are free and open to the public.
Assistant Professor of Media and Communications Sam Davis-Boyd has been in charge of programming for the festival since 2020 and organized the event in collaboration with Fine Arts Director and Soundings Coordinator Marisa Valent-Altland.
Currently teaching a “Women in Film” course, Davis-Boyd said the choice to host the festival on the same topic simply made sense.
“There’s a lot of talk about who’s on and behind camera in terms of diversity in media. That’s been an ongoing conversation, especially in light of #metoo,” Davis-Boyd said. “The number (of women) in film hasn’t grown as much as you’d think in light of the #metoo movement, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t awesome films that are being made by and about women.”
Films set to be shown are “Aloners” on March 7, “The Hill Where Lionesses Roar” on March 9, “Sirens” on March 14 and “Honeyland” on March 16. Screenings will be at 7 p.m. in Herrick Auditorium.
“Aloners,” a South Korean film released in 2021, focuses on a young woman who is forced to confront her habits of self-isolation following some traumatic events.
The 2021 film, “The Hill Where Lionesses Roar,” centers on three young women living in a small village in Kosovo who feel their ambitions stifled and form a gang to escape daily boredom.
“Sirens,” a 2022 film, tells the story of Lilas and Sherry, co-founders of the first all-female metal band from the Middle East, and their lives as they wrestle with sexuality, friendship and the pursuit of stardom.
“Honeyland,” a 2019 film, follows the last female bee hunter in Europe and her attempt to save the bees, restore the balance in Honeyland and protect her livelihood from a family of nomadic beekeepers.
Started in 2015 by Media and Communications Associate Professor Michael Talbott, the festival has previously featured topics including women in American independent film and Spanish and French language film.
“The students cycle through. They’re here for a few years, they might go through a couple iterations of (the festival). But the most exciting thing for me is that it’s become really important to community members. We see all sorts of people who live in Castleton and some who even live in Rutland or Poultney driving to attend every screening in the festival series,” Talbott said.
Last year’s festival, centered around LGBTQ+ creators and queer joy, was the first year the event returned post-pandemic. Davis-Boyd said it’s been wonderful to host this event again, adding that the community appreciation for the festival post-COVID is clear.
“(This festival) is a sense of community that I think we’re all longing for. Even if you only go to one film, to be in the room with other people and hear their reactions when they laugh or gasp at the different moments in the film, it’s really exciting to just be there and experience that — on top of watching some really fantastic films,” Davis-Boyd said.
Another reason for this year’s festival topic is that prior to campuses shutting down in March 2020 because of the pandemic, Davis-Boyd said the festival had just begun its screenings. Also themed to women in film, the event was unfortunately cut short after just one showing of the 2018 movie, “Rafiki”.
Though most of this year’s films are from within the past two years, Davis-Boyd selected one movie from 2020’s original roster — “Honeyland.”
The festival is also available to students as part of the Soundings program, a series of courses intended to introduce students to the liberal arts through performances, events and activities.
Valent-Altland said she’s excited for this year’s festival not only because of Davis-Boyd’s “great taste in movies,” but also because she believes it’s important to share women-centered films with students and community members.
“It feels like every industry has underrepresentation for women in it. And as somebody who works in the arts, I know how important it is to showcase women’s work in fields like this. I’ve loved that we have the opportunity to share these films with our community, but especially with our students,” Valent-Atland said. “They’re at such an integral point in their lives and being able to introduce them to works like these is really important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.