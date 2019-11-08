Castleton University is more diverse than people realize.
That, according to Dean of the College of Health and Sciences Peter Kimmel, is the impetus for “CU/See Me,” a new program aimed at recognizing the university’s diversity. CU has developed a logo for the program which will be used to promote events highlighting diversity at the college.
“This is meant to be a celebration,” Kimmel said. “It’s not supposed to be a complaint in any way or a correction of something we’re doing wrong. It’s supposed to be a celebration of what we’re doing right.”
Kimmel said the program emerged from ongoing discussions at the university.
“There’s this perception — it’s partially based in reality — Vermont is not a very diverse state,” he said. “We serve Vermont. ... Somebody brought to the table the idea that we don’t really know what diversity we have. ... Our director of athletics hears someone saying we don’t have students of color. That’s not true — we do. ... We decided that rather than do some sort of ‘don’t be racist’ promotion, we should do something around celebrating diversity.”
The “College Scorecard” produced by the U.S. Department of Education lists Castleton as 85% white in a student body of roughly 1,700. The remainder of the student body is described as 1% Asian, 2% black, 3% Hispanic, 3% “two or more races,” 3% nonresident alien and 3% “unknown.”
As overwhelmingly white as that sounds, it’s still more diverse than Vermont as a whole. The 2018 population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau put the state at 92.5% white compared to 60% nationally.
Kimmel pointed out that diversity means more than just having students of different races, and that contributed to the first event placed under the “CU/See Me” banner.
“It just so happened that the play the theater department is doing this week has a character on the autism spectrum,” Kimmel said. “We have a number of committees on campus that look at the needs of our students, gender identity, being safe on campus.”
Upcoming events include a performance from a dance troupe titled “We’re Muslim, Don’t Panic” and “2020 Vision,” an event in the spring which will include a variety of presentations around the theme of diversity.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
