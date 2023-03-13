Students and faculty from Castleton University’s archaeology department want locals to dig out their unidentified artifacts for an “Artifact Roadshow” that will be held at Castleton Free Library from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Though there will be no financial appraisals, interested parties are invited to bring their found objects to the library for identification and possible determination of age and function by local archaeologists Ellie and Matt Moriarty and a handful of CU students.
“Part of what we do in terms of archaeology here is, we document collections. If people have a set of artifacts that are from this area (that) they found in their house or in their garden or that their grandfather collected 75 years ago that ended up in their attic, one of the things that we want to do is get a look at it. There’s lots of information that we can glean, particularly when we know where something is from,” Matt Moriarty said.
The event, which is the first of its kind, will also feature an option to take photos and create 3D models of artifacts, if time permits.
“The 3D model scanners are really precise, and they allow us to make very accurate 3D representations of an object that then can be uploaded digitally. People all over the world can see these things,” Ellie Moriarty said. “It’s a really useful way to collect, store and share data about actual objects that you don’t need to be in the same room to see.”
She added that 3D scanning preserves artifacts for researches and owners, so that in the event the physical piece becomes lost or broken, a version of it would still exist.
Matt Moriarty said that the roadshow is part of a long-term public history project called the Castleton Hidden History Project, and is aimed at collecting and presenting local history in a way that is enjoyable for people in the area. These collections will be housed at the soon-to-be Granger-Moulton Museum and Learning Laboratory, currently known as the Granger House.
“Long-term, the museum is looking at the big picture of Castleton’s history — the last 12,000 years of Native American history, colonial history (and) more recent history. We’re looking at the ownership of the (Granger House) and the different time periods there, but the end goal is to have this be an entire community project,” he said.
Students, who are well-trained in identifying artifacts from the area, will assist at the Artifact Roadshow, helping the public learn about their items and gathering valuable information and documentation for the Castleton Hidden History Project.
Joseph Kinney, a junior history major, has been an active participant in Granger House projects and said he decided to help out with the roadshow to share his knowledge and passion with curious artifact owners.
“As a student, participating in events like the roadshow and the greater Castleton Hidden History Project contribute to my education because we are conducting research that is contributing to a legitimate historical and archaeological project, not merely for a research paper or equivalent,” Kinney wrote in an email. “In essence, the projects are providing me with real-world experience in historical research and archaeological excavations that will pay dividends in my future career, whether it be in history, archival work or archaeology.”
Ellie Moriarty said she hopes to see a plethora of people and objects at Thursday’s event, adding that this likely won’t be the last roadshow the university hosts in Castleton and its surrounding area.
“I love seeing people get excited about items that they found around their house and that have that connection to people in the past. As a little kid, I found that sort of stuff around my house, and I didn’t know a lot about it. So, I’m really excited to connect with folks and see what they have,” Ellie said.
