Granger House

Castleton University students work on an excavation site at the Granger House last summer on campus.

 Photo provided by Matt Moriarty

Students and faculty from Castleton University’s archaeology department want locals to dig out their unidentified artifacts for an “Artifact Roadshow” that will be held at Castleton Free Library from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Though there will be no financial appraisals, interested parties are invited to bring their found objects to the library for identification and possible determination of age and function by local archaeologists Ellie and Matt Moriarty and a handful of CU students.

