CASTLETON — Castleton University students recently were caught breaking into laundry machines on campus to do their laundry for free thanks to a universal key students began buying on Amazon after it was popularized in a TikTok.
According to Vermont State University Assistant Vice President of University Marketing and Communications Sylvia Plumb, administration found out about and began their report on the keys roughly a month ago.
“The company that we rent the washing machines from had noticed a loss of revenue. And so that’s how we found out something was going on,” Plumb said. “This is something happening throughout the Northeast with colleges.”
After being made aware of the loss by the university’s laundry vendor, CSC ServiceWorks, Plumb said that university security tapes proved the tampering had definitively occurred.
How the (tampering) was described to me is that the key unlocks the mechanism that makes you put money in to run the machinesyou’re able to bypass putting the money in,” Plumb said. “Back in the day, people used nickels and cardboard and stuff to do this same thing. Now it’s more sophisticated.”Multiple attempts to contact CSC ServiceWorks representatives for this article were unsuccessful.
Plumb added that no other Vermont State Colleges campuses have reported similar events.
At this point, Plumb said that three or four keys have been turned in by students, though she said she was unsure of how many students are involved with the purchase, distribution and use of the keys.
It has not yet been determined what disciplinary action will be taken with students who are determined to have been involved, but Plumb said that step will come once the report has been published and names participating students — which she added is likely to happen soon.
“Now that we are aware of what has happened at Castleton, we are keeping an eye out on the other campuses,” Plumb wrote in an email following a phone interview. “Our student life and public safety departments are working together and with our laundry vendor to close out (this) investigation.”
Perry Ragouzis, Student Government Association president and a campus adviser for the Castleton Hall dorm, said the use of these keys dates back to over the summer and has only recently died down.
He said he believes the misuse of laundry machines is indicative of a bigger issue at the university.
“Point blank, plain and simple, it is stealing to use a key in this way. It’s breaching university contract,” Ragouzis said. “I can’t exactly defend the decision to get a key, but I also can’t openly reprimand students who are paying thousands of dollars to come to an institution and then are being asked on top of that to make sure that they’re dressing professionally, going into class looking professional and then (also) pay extra in order to make sure that they are doing that. It’s a necessary part of life to have clean clothes.”
The single-load machines cost students a combined $3.50 for a wash and dry.
Ragouzis said that in the months since the keys have been popularized, their price has skyrocketed — going from $1 to $25 or $30 in some instances.
“I think once students saw the forest (instead of) the trees, most students, if not all students, have decided that it’s not a worthwhile investment,” Ragouzis said.
