CASTLETON — Castleton University students recently were caught breaking into laundry machines on campus to do their laundry for free thanks to a universal key students began buying on Amazon after it was popularized in a TikTok.

According to Vermont State University Assistant Vice President of University Marketing and Communications Sylvia Plumb, administration found out about and began their report on the keys roughly a month ago.

