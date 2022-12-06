Larry Cupoli isn’t quite out of the Legislature yet, but he became a Rutland City Alderman on Monday.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to confirm Mayor David Allaire’s appointment of Cupoli to fill a vacant seat on the board. While the term runs through 2023, Cupoli will have to run for the remaining year in March if he wishes to continue to serve.
Cupoli’s very first vote was what to do with the person whose seat he took. Christopher Ettori resigned suddenly from the Board of Aldermen last month, and Allaire promptly named him to fill one of two vacant seats on the Rutland Redevelopment Authority Board of Directors.
That appointment also was approved unanimously, as was the appointment of Hilary Ward to the other vacancy on the RRA board.
Cupoli, a Rutland native, U.S. Air Force veteran and retired salesman, announced this year he was stepping down after serving 10 years in the Legislature, but answered the call when Allaire tapped him for the board position. He remains a member of the Vermont House of Representatives; the new crop of state representatives are not sworn in until the Legislature convenes next month.
Ettori said he resigned from the board because he needed his evenings free to be with his family — something for which the RRA board’s morning meetings won’t pose the same conflict as Aldermanic service — but he had not abandoned his plans to run for mayor next year.
Alderman Matthew Whitcomb also has announced his impending resignation, but Whitcomb said he will not step down until early January, which means he will serve at least through the conclusion of the budget process. Allaire said he might leave that seat vacant until the March elections.
(1) comment
Larry will serve the all citizens of Rutland city with pride !
