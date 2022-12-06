Cupoli sworn in
Mayor David Allaire, right, swears in Larry Cupoli as to the Rutland City Board of Aldermen on Monday evening. The board unanimously approved Allaire’s appointment of Cupoli, who fills a seat vacated by Christopher Ettori last month.

 Gordon Dritschilo / Staff Photo

Larry Cupoli isn’t quite out of the Legislature yet, but he became a Rutland City Alderman on Monday.

The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to confirm Mayor David Allaire’s appointment of Cupoli to fill a vacant seat on the board. While the term runs through 2023, Cupoli will have to run for the remaining year in March if he wishes to continue to serve.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(1) comment

Irishhobo
Irishhobo

Larry will serve the all citizens of Rutland city with pride !

Report Add Reply

