CASTLETON — The Vermont State Colleges System Board of Directors announced Monday that Jonathan Spiro, interim president of Castleton University, will be stepping down in just over a month.
Spiro’s departure has been called a retirement effective Jan. 3, 2022.
According to a news release issued by the college late Monday, Spiro has given nearly 20 years of service to Castleton University and the Vermont State Colleges system as a faculty member, administrator, and most recently as Castleton University interim president since May 2020.
In the release, Chancellor Sophie Zdatny noted, “President Spiro is known for his collaborative approach, his thoughtfulness, and his sense of humor. ... Spiro dedicated the majority of his professional career to Castleton as a faculty member, administrator, and leader. We are grateful for his service, professional expertise and contributions, and his community engagement, and we wish him well in his very deserved retirement.”
Castleton University’s provost, Thomas Mauhs-Pugh, has accepted the position of interim president. He spent 22 years at Green Mountain College, where he served as provost and vice president of academic affairs, interim president, dean of the faculty, education department chair, and as a professor of education.
In the release, VSCS Board Chair Lynn Dickinson stated, “I offer my sincerest thanks to President Spiro for his many years of service to Castleton University and the Vermont State Colleges system.”
She said Spiro led Castleton through “a tremendously challenging time as it navigated the challenges of the pandemic and the resulting impacts on students and employees.” She said he established the Center for Teaching and Learning at Castleton; fostered a rise in student retention; and steered Castleton through their 10-year accreditation visit from the New England Commission on Higher Education, among many other accomplishments.
“When I reflect on President Spiro’s long career at Castleton, his time in the classroom as a professor of history, his notable research on eugenics, race, and American history, and his many successful endeavors as an academic dean and department chair particularly stand out. While we will certainly feel the loss of President Spiro at Castleton, we wish him the best in his retirement,” she said.
According to the release, Mauhs-Pugh offered congratulations to Spiro on his coming retirement and stated, “I am honored to serve Castleton University and its outstanding students. Our campus is positioned to thrive well into the future with strong enrollment, immense gains in first- to second-year student retention, and many new initiatives on the horizon. Adding its strengths to the proposed Vermont State University will expand access to Castleton’s programs and open new opportunities to our students from our sister institutions.”
