Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

A mix of rain and freezing rain...changing to all freezing rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

A mix of rain and freezing rain...changing to all freezing rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%.