RUTLAND — You can get a Christmas tree for $5, provided you’re willing to cut it yourself.
Green Mountain National Forest officials have announced that it’s once again selling tree removal permits for $5. If you happen to have a fourth grader in your household, you can get one for free by visiting https://everykidoutdoors.gov. It’s part of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative.
Permits can be bought at the ranger stations in Rutland, Manchester Center, and Rochester.
The deal is subject to several conditions.
- The permit has to be attached to the tree before it can be removed from where it was cut.
- It’s up to the permit holder to know the tree was cut from Forest Service land. Maps are available where you buy the permit.
- No cutting trees over 20 feet tall, and the stump left over has to be at least six inches.
- No cutting trees from “active timber sales, wilderness areas, campgrounds, picnic areas, or within 25 feet of any Forest Service, town, or state maintained road.”
- Only one permit per household per year. The permits aren’t refundable and you’re not allowed to sell the tree.
