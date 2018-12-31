BERLIN — Central Vermont Medical Center has issued a statement stating the hospital will look to dismiss the lawsuit it faces in a case involving a Florida couple who claim a gynecologist used his own sperm to impregnate a woman.
Cheryl and Peter Rousseau, now of Florida, filed the lawsuit Dec. 4 in Burlington’s U.S. District Court. It states they had decided to partake in artificial insemination in 1977 because they wanted to have a child, and Peter Rousseau had a vasectomy.
The lawsuit said Dr. John Boyd Coates III was a practicing gynecologist working out of Central Vermont Hospital, the former name of CVMC. The Rousseaus said in the lawsuit Coates agreed to artificially inseminate Cheryl Rousseau. They said Coates agreed to use sperm from an unnamed medical student who resembled Peter Rousseau.
The procedure was performed at CVMC and in May 1977 Cheryl Rousseau discovered she was pregnant, according to court records. She gave birth to a daughter, Barbara Rousseau, in December 1977. The lawsuit said Coates continued to serve as Cheryl Rousseau’s obstetrician and gynecologist for a year after the daughter was born.
Jerome O’Neill, one of the attorneys representing the Rousseaus, said last week Barbara Rousseau worked with a geneticist to find out who her biological father was so that she would know her family’s medical history. He said she used publicly available information from genetic-testing databases such as 23andMe.com and Ancestry.com when she discovered her father was Coates.
He said the family was shocked when they found out Coates had used his own sperm to impregnate Cheryl Rousseau.
The Rousseaus are suing Coates and the hospital for medical negligence, failure to obtain informed consent, fraud, battery, negligent infliction of emotional distress, intentional inflection of emotional distress, breach of contract, consumer protection act violation and negligent supervision. They are seeking more than $75,000 in damages.
Attorney Peter Joslin represents Coates, but declined to comment on the case last week saying he is out of the state until Jan. 3. He did not return a request for comment. Efforts to reach Coates for comment were unsuccessful.
The hospital issued a statement Monday: “The claim against CVMC has neither a factual nor legal basis, and we will move promptly to have the lawsuit dismissed. It’s important to know Dr. Coates was never an employee of Central Vermont Hospital and at all times he had his own practice. Providing safe, high-quality patient care is always our focus.”
O’Neill said Monday there is a factual and legal basis for the lawsuit. He said the procedure was done at the hospital, and while Coates may have had his own practice, he was an admitting physician at the hospital.
“He was someone who was authorized to practice there at the hospital,” he said.
O’Neill said the case won’t be dismissed at this point because there needs to be some discovery completed and the legal issues in the lawsuit will need to be addressed first.
“They aren’t going to get it dismissed at this point. It won’t happen,” he said.
