State officials will hold a meeting March 12 on the next steps in the removal of the Dunklee Pond dam.
The dam was partially removed in October after rainfall shifted a retaining wall within its structure by more than 3 inches. City officials said large amounts of sediment still need to be removed, the dam site needs to be stabilized and the brook needs to be restored.
At the meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. March 12 at City Hall, officials from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation will discuss the site's current condition, summarize alternatives, discuss the conceptual design plan and answer questions about the removal project.
While previous reporting put the dam's origin in the 1880s, new information states it was built in 1792 as part of a linseed oil mill and was later used by a business that harvested ice from the pond. City and state officials began discussing removal of the dam in 2016 and the situation became critical with the storm in October.
Visit bit.ly/1217DamRemoval for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.