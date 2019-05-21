Joe Giancola is still trying to get a lower tax bill on the Dana building, but is no longer trying to invalidate the entire grand list.
The lawsuit Giancola brought against the city in late 2017 is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in July, but with a reduced scope.
Giancola bought the East Street building — once a school, later the headquarters of the city’s recreation department — from the city in 2013 for $50,000. A short time later he was before the Board of Aldermen seeking a $10,000 refund because the building’s copper piping was stolen before he took possession.
The city gave him the $10,000 back, but was less agreeable when he asked for the creation of a special zoning district for the building. Uses that had been allowed on the property when the city owned it, like day care centers, required permits in the residential zone — a process Giancola hoped to avoid.
Giancola also hoped to have a lower tax bill than he wound up with when the city assessed the property at $380,000. He filed a lawsuit in Rutland County civil court, arguing that the assessment should have only been $120,000 and that the grand list was invalid because every property on it was assessed at an unrealistically high amount.
Judge Samuel Hoar threw out the latter claim, ruling that state law limited the scope of a tax appeal to the property under appeal.
“To the extent that Appellants have other cognizable claims, they must be pursued in a separate action,” he wrote.
In court filings since that ruling, Giancola has argued that the city used incorrect income forecasts to arrive at the assessment and that the zoning situation is an impediment to any potential sale of the building. The city replied that it relied upon a professional appraisal and noted that the building has been granted every permit application applied for there.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.