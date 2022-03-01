DANBY — Voters approved a budget of $1,275,147, with $1,054,062 to be raised by taxes. The budget passed by a vote of 406 to 127.
An advisory/non-binding article to adopt an ordinance to regulate the operation of all-terrain vehicles on certain town highways failed by a vote of 330 to 204.
Another advisory/non-binding article to support the concept of a regional fieldhouse at the Dana Thompson Recreational Park in Manchester also failed by a vote of 332 to 198.
All other ballot articles passed.
In the race for Select Board, Kenneth Abbot Jr. bested Tracey Porter for a two-year seat, 368 to 170.
In the race for a three-year seat on the Select Board, incumbent Michael Powers defeated Annette Smith, 354 to 180.
