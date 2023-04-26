DANBY — A Scottsville Road man is dead following an incident involving a lawn mower.
Vermont State Police said at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ransom W. Goodell IV, 47, was servicing a commercial lawn mower at his home when it fell on him. Emergency services were summoned, but attempts to save Goodell’s life weren’t successful, and he died shortly thereafter. Police said an investigation into the incident remains active, but they don’t consider his death suspicious. An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington.
