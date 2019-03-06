DANBY — The municipal budget in Danby passed, earning almost 65 percent of the voters' approval.
The budget of $2,045,954 was approved 182-103.
While voters approved the budget of more than $2 million, the amount to be raised by taxes is $1,014,583.
Danby leaders are expecting state and federal sources to reimburse local spending on key projects, like an erosion inventory and the replacement of a double culvert on Danby Mountain Road, which combined are expected to cost a little more than $195,000. State grants are expected to reduce the town's share to about $40,000.
For a three-year term on the Select Board, incumbent Paul Pierce defeated Charlie Dotson, 158-147.
For the two years of an unexpired term on the Select Board, Bradley Bender defeated Byron Battease, 185-116.
Pamela Fuller defeated Battease, 208-97, for a three-year term as lister. Neither was an incumbent.
— Patrick McArdle
