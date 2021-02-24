In Danby, the proposed budget is $1,277,264, of which $1,056,179 will be raised through taxes — about $4,000 less than raised in taxes last year. The estimated tax rate will be level with last year at approximately 57 cents.
On the Select Board, incumbent Lynn Boudrant is facing challenger Thomas Fuller Jr., for a two-year seat. For the three-year seat, incumbent Bradley Bender is being challenged by Suzanne Kantorski.
Running for the three-year auditor seat are Byron Battease and Marianne McClure.
Voters will also decide if they want to allow the operation of cannabis retailers within the town.
