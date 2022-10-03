Rutland City’s annual Halloween Parade will be held Oct. 29 this year.
The parade, in its 61st year, will begin at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Rutland. Be mindful of street closures.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Rutland City’s annual Halloween Parade will be held Oct. 29 this year.
The parade, in its 61st year, will begin at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Rutland. Be mindful of street closures.
“Schools, local businesses, and outside organizations are invited to participate in this beloved Rutland City tradition," stated Kim Peters, Rutland City Recreation & Parks superintendent. “We look forward to seeing all the ghouls, goblins, superheroes, floats, marchers, and more in this year’s parade.”
The rain date is Oct. 30.
Visit rutlandrec.com/halloweenparade to sign a float up for the parade. The deadline is Oct. 12.
There will be several events leading up to the parade, such as the Pumpkin Royalty Pageant where seniors from the area compete for the titles of Pumpkin Royalty king and queen. Email Joe Bonasera at joeb@rutlandrec.com for more information.
Then there’s “Mystery Jack O’ Lantern,” chosen for its “outstanding community involvement.” Nominations are closed, but more announcements on when and how to submit your guesses will be made.
The Running Scared 5K will kick off at the BROC Community Action parking lot on Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. Prizes for best costumes and fastest times will be given out at the Farmer’s Market. Early registration ends Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. The cost is $5 while day-of registration is $10.
The parade will also be shown live on PEG-TV channel 1075. And VTel channel 163. Email April Cioffi at aprilC@rutlandrec.com if you want to help with the parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.