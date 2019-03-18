Incumbents continued to get re-elected Monday as Alderwoman Sharon Davis won another term as board president.
Alderman Matthew Reveal — the only new member of the board thanks to his successful bid for the remaining year of William Notte’s term — was sworn in alongside returning board members Thomas DePoy, William Gillam, Chris Ettori, Rebecca Mattis, Melinda Humphrey and Lisa Ryan.
Newly re-elected Mayor David Allaire announced his choices for department heads, reappointing all of them but one.
“You will notice the position of building inspector is not here,” he said after passing around a list. “The decision has been made to go in a different direction at this time.”
Allaire thanked outgoing inspector Robert Tanner for his service and said that he would conduct interviews and hoped to have a name for the board shortly. Tanner has held the position since 2011. Prior to that he had been a member of the Board of Aldermen, but he resigned his seat in order to take up the city job. Tanner could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.
That leaves City Attorney Matthew Bloomer, Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg, City Clerk Henry Heck, Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly and Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters in place, assuming they are confirmed by the board. Mayoral appointments are tabled for two weeks, and it takes a vote of seven aldermen to overturn them.
Allaire offered an update on the search for a new human resources director. Suzanne Ellis resigned from the position effective election day, according to Allaire. The mayor said Ellis’ predecessor, Jody Breault, has offered to fill in part-time.
“I accepted this morning,” Allaire said. “Her support will be absolutely invaluable as we interview and get someone in the position. She is not interested in the permanent job.”
