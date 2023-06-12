FAIR HAVEN — Dawg-A-Palooza is coming to the Fur Haven Dog Park this weekend.
The event will be a fundraiser for the park and will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the park’s official opening.
The event is Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch is at noon and will feature hot dogs, chips, soda and water. Cheri Saltis McDermott will DJ the event, there will be nail clipping by Roxy’s Grooming for $12 per dog, dog items for sale, a dog costume contest, basket raffle, an information tent for Caring Canines Therapy Dogs. At 1 p.m., Dick Cillo will put on a clicker training demonstration.
There will also be a dog kissing booth with photos. People can sell dog-related items if they contact Linda Barker at 802 265-4175 and donate $5.
There’s no entry fee, but donations are accepted.
— Staff report
