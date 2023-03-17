A local day care operator is facing a child-cruelty charge after video footage emerged of her sitting atop a 3-year-old who was screaming to be let free.
Jaquelyn Valentin, 35, who runs Neverland Daycare in Center Rutland, pleaded not guilty Friday in Rutland Criminal Court to the misdemeanor charge, which carries a potential two-year sentence. She was freed on conditions.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said Friday afternoon that he had asked the court to make one of those conditions a prohibition against operating or working at a child care facility. He said a defense attorney argued that state licensing authorities were aware of the situation that resulted in the charges and had not suspended Valentin’s license, and that the judge declined to impose the condition.
The 14-second video shows a woman whose head is slumped down with her hair covering her face, sitting with her leg across the back of a small child. The small child is struggling and yelling, while the woman appears unresponsive. Court documents identify the woman as Valentin.
Rutland Town Police said they were approached Thursday by the child’s mother, who said she was sent the video and that she believed it came from Danielle Sheldrick, an employee at Neverland. The woman said she had pulled her child out of Neverland in February.
Police said they contacted Sheldrick, who told them she had not sent the video to the mother, but that she had recorded the video in October. Sheldrick told police she worked for Valentin and considered her a friend, and had recorded the incident in an effort to convince Valentin to get help for what she and another friend, Merissa Schaffer, believed was a drug problem.
Schaffer told police she sent the mother the video after having sent it to the Vermont Department for Children and Families. Schaffer told police she had worked at Neverland until June. She said Valentin’s behavior had changed, she said, and that she was worried about Valentin and the children at Neverland. Schaffer said she made numerous reports to DCF about goings-on at Neverland.
The DCF database indicated that the department conducted a site visit at Neverland late last week in response to the video and noted three violations related to it.
The report said the staff member described approaching Valentin and tapping her repeatedly on the shoulder to get her to move off the child.
“When reviewing the video with the Division, the (Valentin) was unable to state what she was doing, but then reported being unable to get enough sleep,” the report read.
The report of Valentin’s behavior in the video said she was in violation of regulations requiring staff to “be available and responsive to children,” as well as “healthy and physically able to perform their caregiving responsibilities.” The report also said Valentin had not maintained required attendance and staff schedule records, leaving the department unable to determine whether she had maintained required staffing levels.
The report called for corrective actions, including identifying steps to take when staff are not responding to children’s needs, submit a plan for when staffers are impaired and maintaining all required records.
