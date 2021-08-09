A site visit found 10 violations, two of them serious, at a local day care.
During the visit, an inspector found providers trying to hide children who weren’t supposed to be there, according to state records.
Reports posted to the Vermont Department for Children and Families website stated the violations by home provider Carol Gates were noted during a visit July 28. The two described as “serious” involved the number of children relative to the staffing level and an alleged attempt to deceive the inspector about the number of children present. All violations were being reviewed for “further regulatory action,” according to the website.
The inspection at Gates’ Gleason Road facility, which is licensed as a home day care, found 15 children under the care of two providers, according to the report. State regulations cap the number of children at such facilities at 10, with further restrictions based on the age of the children. The regulations would not allow more than six children under two years of age while the day care had eight, according to the report.
The report said the attendance sheet only documented six of those children, and none were signed in at the time of the visit. According to the report, “Provider A” told the inspector that she had four children under two years of age and two over, though enrollment files showed five of the children were under two.
Provider A was not identified.
Two hours into the visit, the report describes a child opening a door from a back room “while holding themself as if needing to go to the bathroom” and “Provider A” pushing the child. The child fell into the door frame and started crying, according to the report, before Provider A pushed the child behind the door and closed it. When the inspector asked who the child was, the provider opened the door and let the child go to the bathroom, according to the report.
The inspector looked in a back room and found six more children, according to the report. Provider A stated that was all of the children, the report said, but the inspector found another child in a port-a-crib upstairs. The report stated children were left unsupervised while the providers tried to deceive the inspector about how many children there were.
The report also describes children being heard crying from two different rooms with closed doors for a period of 30 minutes before Provider A went into one of the rooms.
“When she came out and closed the door, one (1) child cried out in with a sharp intensity to which Provider A said to (the inspector) that when you open the door, they scream louder,” the report read.
The report also described snacks and sleeping areas that did not conform with regulations, unsanitary diaper-changing practices and several shortcomings in a provider’s professional credentials. It also noted that the facility was not, in fact, a home day care despite being licensed as such because Provider A did not actually live there.
DCF representatives did not reply to inquiries about the case Monday.
Attempts to reach Gates were unsuccessful. The phone number listed online for her day care was no longer in service as of Monday afternoon.
