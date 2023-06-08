BURLINGTON — A former senior information technology specialist at Middlebury College has struck a plea deal to resolve a child pornography case.

Scott I. Remick, 48, of Bristol, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court this week to a federal felony charge of receipt of child sexual abuse materials. Remick had induced a teenage girl to send him images of her during sex acts, court records show.

