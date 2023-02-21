The debate about using herbicide to control the milfoil in Lake Bomoseen is once again ramping up as opponents schedule a press conference in Montpelier, while the lake association makes its case in print.
In early 2022, the Lake Bomoseen Association applied to the Department of Environmental Conservation for a permit to use ProcellaCOR, an herbicide, on the lake to control invasive milfoil. This kicked off an intense public backlash led by people who believe the herbicide will do far more harm than good. There was a rally in front of the Castleton Town Office, numerous letters and commentary sent to local media, four select boards in towns around the lake have voted their opposition to the permit being granted, and a lawmaker from Manchester has introduced a bill in the House that would place a moratorium on herbicides in Vermont lakes while the matter is studied.
According to an email from Bob Stannard, who owns property on the lake and is the leading voice in the opposition to the herbicide, a press conference will be held Wednesday at the State House about H.31, “An act relating to aquatic nuisance control,” introduced by House Rep. Seth Bongartz, D-Manchester.
The conference will be at noon in the Cedar Creek Room.
Stannard’s email lists several issues the informal opposition group has with the use of herbicides in lakes.
The group claims that, right now, one person can file an application with the Department of Environmental Conservation to use herbicides in a lake. The DEC can hold public hearings on the application, but isn’t required to, nor is it required to seek input from other state departments. The DEC is also not obligated to accept recommendations made by other departments.
The group claims that the Department of Fish and Wildlife has, in the past, expressed concerns about herbicides and other chemicals being used in lakes. The group also claims that only one person drafts a permit.
Stannard’s email notes that the Agency of Natural Resources has said the current process is flawed, but called the agency’s announcement that it would be promulgating new rules around the use of herbicides in lakes an act of appeasement that doesn’t go far enough.
“Vermonters deserve better than the process that we currently have. H.31 proposes a time out on what many feel is an unfair process and will allow for greater public input on necessary changes,” Stannard wrote.
Last week, the Lake Bomoseen Association sent the Herald a commentary on H.31. It hasn’t been printed yet, but likely will be within the next few days.
The LBA refers to H.31 as “A Bill to Impugn State Agencies When You Don’t Like Their Answer.”
It claims the bill is “supported by a group focused on the unfounded theory that any herbicide treatment will have a negative impact on fish, specifically: largemouth bass.”
The LBA claims that H.31, if passed, will usurp the authority of the ANR regarding not only herbicides, but other materials; that it will suspend pending and future permit applications; will have the Legislature making decisions instead of professionals; will create a study committee controlled by the House of Representatives.
The commentary notes the exception the bill makes for chemicals used to control lamprey populations in Lake Champlain.
“This bill hypocritically continues to support the issuance of Lampricide permits, controlled by the same Agencies and approval processes the bill proposes to suspend,” reads the commentary. “The use of Lampricide prioritizes improvement of Lake Champlain fishing concerns over potential impacts to public health and non-target species in the areas of application. This caveat is antithetical to the bills alleged intended purpose.”
The commentary calls the bill redundant, duplicative, a misdirection of resources for political gain, and a waste of resources meant to usurp an existing decision-making process.
“Those indicating that the State’s current regulatory decision-making process is in the hands of one person, or even one agency for that matter, either do not understand the process, or are attempting to mislead people and impugn the integrity of these agencies and their scientific processes,” it reads.
The commentary steers readers toward an ANR document titled “Permitting Aquatic Herbicide Project in Vermont,” dated Oct. 22. The document’s findings on ProcellaCOR are that it “was found to be an aquatic herbicide that could likely fit within the current suite of Eurasian watermilfoil management tools that are used in Vermont. After several years of permittees implementing ProcellaCOR projects, the DEC continues to assess ProcellaCOR as a Eurasian watermilfoil management tool to determine whether the assumptions made on ProcellaCOR were accurate and to determine if there needs to be any changes to how ProcellaCOR projects are permitted.”
The LBA claims that $50,000 was spent in 2022 to pull milfoil from the lake using non-herbicide means.
“The LBA’s approach has been, and continues to be, progressive and preventative; supporting appropriate, cost-effective, best-management practices, to enhance, restore, and conserve Lake Bomoseen’s resources, health, and recreational opportunities for current and future generations,” it writes.
The commentary ends by encouraging people to contact their local representatives and the governor to oppose H.31.
