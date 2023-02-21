Boating on Bomo
A boater coasts along Lake Bomoseen in August 2022. The debate over using herbicide to control the spread of milfoil in Lake Bomoseen is once again ramping up as opponents schedule a press conference in Montpelier while the lake association makes its case in print.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

The debate about using herbicide to control the milfoil in Lake Bomoseen is once again ramping up as opponents schedule a press conference in Montpelier, while the lake association makes its case in print.

In early 2022, the Lake Bomoseen Association applied to the Department of Environmental Conservation for a permit to use ProcellaCOR, an herbicide, on the lake to control invasive milfoil. This kicked off an intense public backlash led by people who believe the herbicide will do far more harm than good. There was a rally in front of the Castleton Town Office, numerous letters and commentary sent to local media, four select boards in towns around the lake have voted their opposition to the permit being granted, and a lawmaker from Manchester has introduced a bill in the House that would place a moratorium on herbicides in Vermont lakes while the matter is studied.

