Those behind the declarations of inclusion that towns have been debating and adopting for two years now say that at least half of all Vermonters live in a town that’s passed one.
Bob Harnish, of Pittsford, one of the effort's founders, said Monday that, as of Oct. 25, 334,963 Vermonters living in 73 municipalities — or about 52% of everyone in the state — were under the declaration.
“We were stuck at 49% and the town that put us over the top was Colchester, with 17,000 people,” said Harnish.
The declaration has its own website — vtdeclarationofinclusion.org — which Harnish said was built and maintained by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
The model declaration on the website reads:
The Town of (...) condemns racism and welcomes all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity or expression, age, or disability, and wants everyone to feel safe and welcome in our community.
As a town, we formally condemn all discrimination in all of its forms, commit to fair and equal treatment of everyone in our community, and will strive to ensure all of our actions, policies, and operating procedures reflect this commitment.
The Town of (...) has and will continue to be a place where individuals can live freely and express their opinions.
Some towns have changed the wording a bit, according to Harnish, others have adopted it as-is.
Harnish, along with Al Wakefield, began trying to get every town in Vermont to adopt the inclusion declaration following the May 2020 death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis Police and the subsequent energy that flowed into the Black Lives Matter movement. They’ve been joined by Norm Cohen, of Rutland, in their effort.
The goal is to have 100 towns adopt the declaration by May, said Harnish. At the current rate of about three towns per month, that’s a tall order, he said, but the level of support the declaration has received from groups like the Vermont Chamber, the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, Vermont Community Foundation, and the state government have him and others feeling hopeful.
He noted that VCF has a $200,000 program that can give towns $10,000 to put towards diversity, equity and inclusion work; meanwhile, VLCT has published a guide for towns regarding the declaration and has also developed a program town leaders can enroll in to further the sort of equity and inclusion work the declaration promotes.
Shalini Suryanarayana, education and outreach associate at the Vermont Office of Racial Equity, said Monday that the office has used the declaration as an indicator to determine which towns might be ready to become an IDEAL Vermont community.
“We definitely view it positively and supportively and enthusiastically, but it’s very much just one step on the path of ensuring equity,” she said. “We definitely don’t want communities feeling that, once they’ve (adopted the declaration, they’re done; but it’s a very positive step, so we’re really happy about it and that’s the reason we’ve been promoting where we can.”
IDEAL Vermont sought to enroll 14 towns in its initial cohort, she said. Towns had to apply, be interviewed and be accepted into the program, which is an ongoing effort to help a community become more inclusive and equitable.
She said the declaration, while not legally holding an adopting town to anything, is important.
“A lot of people think it’s just words but communities have to start somewhere in shifting the culture,” she said. “I think it’s important, even if it is a statement or a proclamation, it still says something about the values of the area.”
