BURLINGTON — A young Rutland man, who police say fatally shot his friend in a local motel, is back behind bars after federal court records indicate he tested positive for drugs multiple times while on pre-trial release.
Kahliq Ali Richardson, 19, of River Street, is lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans pending a hearing in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Tuesday. The court is closed Monday for Indigenous Peoples Day.
Senior Judge William K. Sessions III issued the arrest warrant earlier this week for “repeated drug use,” court records show.
The U.S. Marshals Service located Richardson in Rutland and jailed him Thursday evening.
Richardson has been awaiting sentencing since pleading guilty in March in U.S. District Court to a federal charge of possession of a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun on April 3, 2021, after using cocaine and marijuana.
Meanwhile the pending state manslaughter charge in Vermont Superior Court remains unresolved, Acting Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said on Saturday.
A scheduled federal sentencing on Aug. 15 was cut short by Judge Sessions when he was told lawyers were seeking a possible global resolution for all charges. The judge gave them 30 days. Richardson’s defense lawyers want to try to develop a joint plea deal with federal and state prosecutors.
For the manslaughter charge, both sides have indicated to the state court they would be ready for trial, if necessary, by mid-December.
Richardson was initially charged in state court with manslaughter in the fatal shooting Jonah Pandiani, 19, at the Quality Inn on April 3, 2021.
Pandiani died instantly from a gunshot wound to the top of his head while seated, records show. Richardson had bought the gun off the “black market” and the serial numbers had been obliterated, records show.
A state judge agreed to release Richardson back into the community on strict conditions during his April 2021 arraignment.
Federal authorities arrested Richardson later that day on two gun charges: unlawful possession of a firearm while being a regular user of drugs and having a gun in violation of a relief from abuse ordered obtained by his then-girlfriend.
The protection order was imposed for assaulting his ex-girlfriend and threatening to kill her family, court records said.
The defense in the state case said it wanted Richardson considered as a "Youthful Offender." The defense sought to have the homicide case resolved behind closed doors in Family Court and not have the public accountability provided in criminal court.
The state opposed the transfer and affirmed a petition filed by the Rutland Herald on behalf of the public that the determination be held in open court and not in secret session.
Judge Howard A. Kalfus rejected the Youthful Offender request following a one-day hearing April 22.
Kalfus noted Family Court has authority to only bar Richardson from possessing firearms until he turned 22 — less than three years away. That limitation would “create an additional risk to public safety.” The judge said a lifetime ban might be more appropriate based on the facts leading up to the shooting.
A Department for Children and Families supervisor had testified the state under current conditions would have little or no ability to control Richardson.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle ordered Richardson held under federal rules that allow for judges to consider whether a criminal defendant is a danger to the community or a risk to flee.
Richardson was later released by Sessions with strict conditions, including having to live at home.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller has argued during the case that Richardson was not worthy of being released into the community. She repeated the arguments when it appeared Richardson had tested positive earlier for drugs.
Fuller wants Richardson to receive a five-year sentence in federal prison for the gun possession count, followed by three years of supervised release.
“This sentence may also provide some assurance to Jonah’s family that the person who killed him is being held accountable,” the veteran prosecutor wrote in her sentencing memo.
Defense lawyer Mark Kaplan has maintained Richardson should get a federal sentence equal to the time served in custody.
The federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory, suggested a sentence of 18 to 24 months for the possession charge without considering the homicide.
A sentence of 168 to 210 months would be appropriate under the guidelines if the homicide was classified as a second-degree murder, Fuller wrote.
She said that sentence might be too high and proposed a downward departure to 60 months as a proper resolution.
Fuller noted investigators determined “Richardson had a history of drug use, a history of violence and a history of possessing firearms.”
Kaplan maintains Richardson has turned the corner through counseling and the court should allow it to continue.
