BURLINGTON — A young Rutland man, who police say fatally shot his friend in a local motel, is back behind bars after federal court records indicate he tested positive for drugs multiple times while on pre-trial release.

Kahliq Ali Richardson, 19, of River Street, is lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans pending a hearing in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Tuesday. The court is closed Monday for Indigenous Peoples Day.

steven.pappas@timesargus.com

