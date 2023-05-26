A man with 24 open cases in Rutland County court settled all of them this week.
Timothy Shaw, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, retail theft and possession of stolen property, as well as misdemeanor charges of simple assault and unlawful mischief. The plea was part of a deal that saw more than a dozen other misdemeanor charges dropped. Parties will hold a contested sentencing hearing where the state argues for a sentence five to 20 years to serve while the defense may argue for any legal sentence.
The aggravated assault charge stemmed from an incident in November, when police said Shaw pulled a knife on an employee of Tractor Supply who was trying to stop him from leaving the store with a $219 DeWalt drill kit. Police said the employee got the merchandise away from Shaw before Shaw fled the store. Shaw was ordered held without bail on that charge and has been imprisoned since.
In August, police said Shaw tried to sell a stolen Suzuki motorcycle to a friend of the man from whom it was stolen and then tried to hide under a bush when police showed up at the meeting Shaw had arranged with the supposed buyer.
That same month, Fair Haven police said they were investigating Shaw for shoplifting at Carl Durfee’s when he was caught in possession of a stolen bicycle worth $2,500.
Police said the Tractor Supply incident wasn’t Shaw’s first time pulling a knife during a theft. He has also been charged in April 2022 with doing so toward a Home Depot employee who caught him trying to cut a security device off a power tool.
The charges against Shaw that were dismissed consisted mostly of retail thefts and driving without a license.
