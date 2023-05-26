A man with 24 open cases in Rutland County court settled all of them this week.

Timothy Shaw, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, retail theft and possession of stolen property, as well as misdemeanor charges of simple assault and unlawful mischief. The plea was part of a deal that saw more than a dozen other misdemeanor charges dropped. Parties will hold a contested sentencing hearing where the state argues for a sentence five to 20 years to serve while the defense may argue for any legal sentence.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

