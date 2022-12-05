BURLINGTON — Two of the six people implicated in a sweeping drug and gun investigation in the Springfield area made their initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Friday afternoon.
Martine Protas, 43, of Springfield, is named in a federal criminal complaint that said she was in illegal possession of a loaded firearm while police were doing surveillance as part of the major drug raid that included searches on three homes on Valley Street on Wednesday, authorities said.
Anibal “Papi” Castro Sr., of Springfield. pleaded not guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine base and fentanyl from March to November 30. Authorities say he is 54, but Castro said in court he was either 56 or 57 years-old.
Castro, who has a history of equipping himself with firearms, has about five felony convictions in New York State going back to 1991, Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary B. Stendig said.
Defense lawyer Natasha Sen of Middlebury said she would not seek his release pending trial for now. She noted Castro has an outstanding arrest warrant in Massachusetts and not possible release plan had been developed for the court to consider.
Anibal Castro is one of five people named in the new federal conspiracy indictment, but two have not been publicly identified because authorities are still seeking their arrest. Their names have been blacked out in court records.
Jonathan “Jose” Castro, 33, of Springfield is due in federal court on Monday for arraignment on the conspiracy charge. He was arrested in Lebanon, New Hampshire, and a subsequent search of his apartment uncovered two firearms, cocaine and suspected drug proceeds, Stendig wrote.
Jonathan Castro, who also has ties to Springfield, Massachusetts, has a criminal record that includes felony convictions for distribution of heroin and for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, both in 2017 in Massachusetts, records show.
Another defendant, Derek Arie, 34, of Springfield, who was released on conditions for an earlier drug case, will be summoned to return to federal court in the future for his formal arraignment on the new indictment, a court spokesman said. He faces the conspiracy count and an additional charge of possessing crack cocaine on June 4, 2022 with intent to distribute.
Arie was charged in September for possession of crack cocaine in Windsor County with intent to distribute it as part of a traffic stop in Springfield. He was later released on conditions, including that he not leave Vermont and have no contact with government witnesses.
Protas is charged with being an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance, records show. Authorities know she is addicted to drugs based in part on a traffic stop in June and a court-ordered search of her home at 11 Union Street in July, an FBI special agent said in court papers.
The investigation is the latest joint effort by federal, state and local officials to try to get a handle on the drug trafficking and shootings that have plagued Springfield for more than a year.
Gov. Phil Scott said praised the “months of hard, intelligence-based investigative work that will weaken a network of criminal activity in the region.” He said the work will continue.
“Operations like this disrupt the supply of deadly and addictive drugs, take illegal guns off the street, and hold drug dealers accountable for poisoning Vermonters for profit. They also create an opportunity to help those suffering from addiction get back on the right path through our social service systems,” Scott said.
Scott had made law-and-order a major plank in his recent successful campaign for a fourth term as Governor with more than 69 percent of the vote.
“Public safety is the top priority of any government. We are going to continue to work together with our partners to ensure all Vermonters can enjoy the safest, healthiest communities in the country,” Scott said.
As the raid unfolded on Wednesday, investigators were looking for Anibal Castro, who had a federal warrant, when a Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent spotted him, court records note. The HSI agent saw the suspect pick up a woman, later identified as Protas.
They were followed into a parking lot at Springfield Hospital where both were observed by a Vermont Drug Task Force detective, who reported they appeared to be smoking crack cocaine, court records show.
Law enforcement approached both and while frisking Protas, State Police Sgt. Michael Anderson located a firearm under her jacket in a waistband holster, records show. It was identified as a German Works, model Ortgies 6.35 mm semiautomatic pistol.
Investigators found what appeared to be crack cocaine on the ground near the front passenger door, police said. They also found crack pipes and syringes in a tan bag with women’s clothing. A glass pipe also was seized from between the center console and front passenger seat.
That information along with earlier information on Protas was all part of the federal complaint.
Early in the investigation, Vermont State Police Patrol Sgt. Ryan Wood spotted a black 2014 Jeep Patriot about 2:10 p.m. June 4 operated by Protas that did not have an inspection sticker and a front registration plate as she drove westbound on Vermont 11 in Springfield. As it passed the officer, he saw the Jeep also was without a back registration plate, court records show.
Wood, a former drug task force member, later pulled her over on Bridge Street. The Jeep was not owned by Protas or the man, later identified as Arie, riding with her. Wood asked for the right to search the vehicle, but the owner reached out and refused to allow police to search it.
Protas did agree to a search of her purse, which netted a small amount of crack cocaine, court records note.
During the court-ordered search of her home on July 20, law enforcement found five bags of fentanyl in her bedroom, a court affidavit noted. She was arrested for two counts of distribution of fentanyl and one count of distribution of methamphetamine, court records show.
The next day a second search warrant was approved by a judge to check a black shoulder bag that was seized when she was arrested, records show. Three wax folds and a small white rock were seized and tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine, the affidavit said.
Protas during a police interview admitted she was a cocaine user, the affidavit said.
Her defense lawyer Michael Shklar of Newport, New Hampshire, argued on Friday there were conditions that could be set to allow Protas to be released. He noted she has twin 19-year-old daughters, a husband and owns her home.
Shklar also said she was a longtime employee at Okemo Mountain in Ludlow for Vail Resorts, and the company provides bus rides for employees to and from work. He said Protas does not have a valid driver’s license because of ongoing traffic issues.
Stendig, the prosecutor, focused on arguing Protas was a danger to the community if released.
Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle was concerned about the danger argument, but also raised questions about her likeliness to appear for court hearings in light of at least seven cases of failures to appear for state court hearings.
Doyle said some dated back to 2001, 2005 and 2007, but some were more recent, including two this year. He also noted Protas had two arrest warrants pending in Vermont as of Oct. 4.
“I see a risk of flight,” said Doyle, who has a reputation for not appreciating people who blow off state court hearings.
Doyle also was concerned Protas tested positive for cocaine when checked by the Pre-trial Services Office before the federal court hearing.
Castro, who had his arraignment later in the afternoon, used a Spanish interpreter to understand the proceedings.
Sen asked for 90 days to review the case and to investigate issues and to file possible pre-trial motions.
Stendig had said there were several search warrants of residences and electrical devices and several cell phone extractions. He said the defense would need to review several drug sales, including video and the related lab reports. He there also were police reports, witness statements and traces on firearms to consider.
Doyle set March 2 as the deadline for motions.
Doyle noted that because the charge was a drug case and it carries a 10 year or more prison term, it was eligible for Castro to be detained pending trial. That is when Sen disclosed her client had a pending arrest warrant in Massachusetts.
The drug conspiracy charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine. The firearm charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years and up to a $250,000 fine.
The raids and arrests were based on the investigative and collaborative efforts of the Vermont Drug Task Force, the Vermont State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the police departments in Springfield, Windsor, Brattleboro, and in Lebanon (N.H.), along with the Office of Windsor County State’s Attorney’s Ward Goodenough.
