Stacy Vaillancourt’s lawyer argued Thursday that the state cannot prove she gave a fatal dose of Benadryl to a child in her care, while the state argued that nobody else could have.
The arguments were made before Judge Cortland Corsones in Rutland County criminal court, where Vaillancourt is charged with manslaughter and child cruelty resulting in death, both felonies, in the 2019 death of 6-month-old Harper Rose Briar. Defense Attorney Robert McClallen has filed a motion to have the charges dismissed.
An autopsy found the child, who was in Vaillancourt’s care at the home day care she ran, had been given a fatal dose of diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl.
“The state has no evidence Stacy Vaillancourt possessed any diphenhydramine,” McClallen said. “In fast, no diphenhydramine other than the diphenhydramine in Harper Rose’s body was ever found.”
Further, McClallen argued, the state cannot prove how or when the drug was administered, that the autopsy leaves questions about the exact cause of death and that while it found the drug was administered “within a couple hours of death,” the child could have died hours before she was officially pronounced dead, confounding the state’s timeline and leaving others with the opportunity to have drugged the child.
“The state is asking us to speculate, as it is speculating, when Harper died,” he said. “Its evidence does not rise to the level of circumstantial evidence. ... The state has not met its burden and the case should be dismissed in its entirety.”
Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said that there was ample evidence to send the case to a jury and that McClallen’s arguments relied on a highly selective reading of the autopsy.
For example, he said, the drug was found not just in the child’s blood in levels showing she had been given well in excess of a therapeutic dose, but also in her stomach, showing received an oral dose.
“That’s significant because we are talking about a 6-month-old,” he said. “We are not talking about a child ... able to open bottles.
It was also in the child’s urine, she said, showing it had begun to pass through her body.
Sullivan noted that the autopsy concluded the cause of the death was diphenhydramine intoxication and that the death was a homicide. He said the child was active and alert when she was dropped off at the day care in the morning, indicating she had not been given the drug prior to her arrival, and that there was no indication she left before the arrival of the paramedics that afternoon.
He also noted Vaillancourt’s statement to police said she had checked on Harper Rose an hour before discovering she had stopped breathing, further narrowing the window.
Corsones said he would issue a written decision as soon as he could.
