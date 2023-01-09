The attorney for a day care owner accused of poisoning a child under her care has moved to have the case dismissed, arguing that the state has no evidence she did it.
Stacey Vaillancourt is charged with manslaughter and child cruelty resulting in death, both felonies, in the 2019 death of 6-month-old Harper Rose Briar.
She was scheduled to go to trial at the end of this month, but Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said the trial had been delayed because Vaillancourt experienced health problems.
An autopsy found the child had been given a fatal dose of diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl. The medicine is not given to infants, according to court records. Defense Attorney Robert McClallen has noted that police did not recover any of the drug from the day care, and that the autopsy was unclear on the timeframe in which it was administered.
“The State has no direct evidence proving how the diphenhydramine was administered to Harper Briar,” the motion to dismiss reads. “It has no direct evidence that Stacey Vaillancourt administered the diphenhydramine to Harper Briar, or knowingly gave diphenhydramine to Harper Briar. Because the State does not know if diphenhydramine was administered to Harper Briar in a series of doses and does not know when the first dose was administered, it cannot rule out that persons gave Harper Briar diphenhydramine prior to when she came to the daycare, and surreptitiously provided diphenhydramine to be fed to her when she was at the daycare.”
While the state has asserted Vaillancourt was drugging children at the day care to keep them docile, the motion also argued the state has not offered evidence Vaillancourt intended to give the child the medicine.
“Without proof of intent, the State is unable to prove the essential elements of the crimes charged,” the motion reads. “The State does not have evidence, direct or circumstantial, from which a rational inference may be drawn that Stacey Vaillancourt willfully and with criminal negligence administered diphenhydramine to Harper Briar thereby causing her death. The State’s evidence will require the factfinder to speculate as to Stacey Vaillancourt’s intent to find Stacey Vaillancourt guilty of the charges of involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child.”
Sullivan said Monday that he could not comment on the motion except to say he would oppose it, and that his office’s response is due next week.
