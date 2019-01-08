The site of a double fatal fire will be demolished once asbestos issues are sorted out, city officials said Tuesday.
The city had taken possession of 41 Baxter St. following a tax sale and was in the process of evicting the former owner and other squatters, according to court records, when the fire broke out in October.
Tuesday, city zoning administrator Tara Kelly said the city was preparing to demolish the house, but that an asbestos assessment was required prior to demolition.
“There is, in fact, quite a lot of asbestos in different parts of that building,” she said. “The quotes have been received, but there’s an insurance company involved.”
Mayor David Allaire said he was in talks with the insurance company and that while he hoped the city would not be on the hook for the asbestos cleanup, he was not “100 percent sure.” He said the lowest estimate for the demolition, which included removal of the asbestos, was $47,500.
Once the demolition is completed, Brennan Duffy, Rutland Redevelopment Authority executive director said he expects the property will be offered for sale through the city-owned properties committee.
“The city is being very proactive in dealing with it,” Kelly said. “We’re not just leaving it empty, but, like anything, it takes time.”
The fire at the house killed Shane A. Huntington, 52, and Loren Paul Durkee, 47.
The city was pursuing eviction proceedings against them and three others listed as staying at the house, and had filed a motion for default judgment the day before the fire. Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said Tuesday there still had not been an official determination of the cause of the fire, but Vermont State Police investigators categorized it as accidental early on.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
