Imagination is about to take form in Depot Park.
Come Alive Outside will hold a dedication ceremony Saturday for the new features in the park, chosen as part of a “re-imagining” process organized by the nonprofit.
Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 6:03 pm
Those features include a trio of Dutch “tulip chairs” sponsored by Mountain Girl Cannabis, VNA & Hospice and LaurelRock; six Adirondack chairs and tables that will be portable and removed from the park for special events, as well as a “music garden” sponsored by Kelly and Mark Foley Jr., Jane and Steve Costello, and Joan Gamble and Chip Paison.
The music garden is starting small, consisting of one instrument, said Haley Rice said, COA’s program and marketing manager.
“It’s handcrafted by our friends at The Mint,” she said. “We’re installing one piece and hoping to get some more. It’s like an upright marimba. ... What we’re hoping to do is once people see how awesome it is, they’ll want more.”
If that desire takes the form of donations, Rice said, the organization will commission more pieces.
The installation was paid for with a $20,000 grant from the state’s Better Places Program, matched by $10,000 raised locally.
“It didn’t take that long,” Rice said. “I think community members really saw the value and stepped forward to fundraise. ... Getting the chairs from the Netherlands took a little bit longer.
Seating was removed from the park, restored and then removed again over the years as the previous two administrations responded to public safety situations in the park. Mayor Michael Doenges did not immediately respond to inquiries Tuesday, but has expressed general positivity about Come Alive Outside’s efforts.
The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for noon Saturday. Expected guests include Alderwoman Kiana McClure, Miss Vermont and, according to Come Alive Outside, Bigfoot.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
City Reporter
