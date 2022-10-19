Come Alive Outside has some ideas for Depot Park.
The organization began a “reimagining” process for the park earlier this year and said this week it is ready to present some of what it has come back with to city officials.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to send the issue to the Community and Economic Development Committee.
“We started thinking about this in January, February of last year,” said Executive Director Arwen Turner. “Where our office is, we look out onto Depot Park. It’s there constantly.”
Turner said her staff is constantly talking with staff at Rutland Recreation and Parks Department. The park comes up regularly, Turner said.
“It’s a treasure people haven’t noticed is a treasure yet. It’s between Walmart and the buildings downtown. There’s a really great quote: ‘By activating the spaces between buildings, we can create community.’”
A more welcoming space, she said, would help the group facilitate more public events.
“We could have a picnic, or we meet up there for group walks,” she said. “It’s not a stay and play. It’s more a gather and go.”
Two successive administrations made Depot Park less park-like after a series of disturbances there.
In 2012, the city banned a woman from entering city parks for the rest of her life after an incident during which she assaulted two officers and kicked out the window of a police car, with numerous additional officers responding to disperse a crowd that gathered during her arrest. Later that year, then-mayor Christopher Louras had all the benches removed from the park. They were eventually returned, only to be removed again in 2018 by Mayor David Allaire after a series of complaints about activities including public drinking, vandalism and a public urination the mayor witnessed personally.
Allaire has said he is open to seeing what Come Alive Outside comes up with for the park despite certain reservations. Turner said she believes she’ll be able to speak to those concerns.
“Those conversations will happen,” she said. “We have a meeting with the mayor, with the chief of police.”
For now, Turner said, the process has been brainstorming. Surveys were distributed to a number of community groups, and her staff brought students from the Boys & Girls Club to the space to discuss possibilities. She said some strong themes emerged, such as a desire for seating and an interest in public art and landscaping. Turner said lighting and police presence were listed as factors that would allay safety concerns. Alderman Thomas DePoy, Recreation Committee chair, said pulling the benches was necessary, and he did not want to see a return of the previous issues. But he acknowledged downtown would benefit from more park space.
“Obviously, something needs to be done with it to make it a more attractive place for events. It’s a nice little area. At the right time, some money’s got to be spent similar to how Center Street Alley was done. ... I think if you had more professional people using a place like that, that would keep the vagrants out. ... It’s a tough situation. It is what it is, and what it’s been for the last several years. Maybe, instead of taking the benches out, we need to upgrade the clientele of the place.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
