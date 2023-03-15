Depot Park could be getting some color and some sound this summer.
Come Alive Outside is poised to launch a “crowd-granting” campaign to play for upgrades to the park. Executive Director Arwen Turner said Wednesday that if all goes well, installation of new seating and a “music garden” would begin in late summer.
“A crowd-granting campaign is a little different from crowdfunding,” she said. “We’re aiming to raise $10,000 from the community and that will be double-matched by the Better Places grant.”
Better Places is a state-funded matching grant program intended to “create inclusive and vibrant public places.”
That will give the group $30,000 total for the project. Turner said there will be a website for donations once the campaign formally opens, which should happen in the next few weeks.
“We’re hoping there’s a large amount of small donations because that shows the community is backing this,” she said.
Turner said that money will buy three to five music garden features and three to five “tulip” chairs, along with landscaping and installation. All of this was designed by a steering committee, she said, led by Come Alive Outside with the help of public feedback.
The music garden features the group selected include three “larger flower drums” and a piece that makes rain-like sounds.
“All the pieces we have chosen are sensory pieces as well as at accessible heights,” Turner said. “We also spent a lot of time listening to the sounds that were the least ….”
Turner trailed off and resisted a suggestion of the word “annoying” but stressed that they were mindful of how the music park pieces would fit in with the atmosphere of the park, including during events like the farmers market.
“We spent a lot of time on that,” she said. “We were very, very attentive. … We don’t want to add something that’s going to be the opposite of what we’re intending.”
Seating has been removed, reinstalled and removed again following a variety of public safety incidents in recent years. Turner said she had not spoken in any detail about the project with incoming mayor Michael Doenges.
“I know there’s a history,” she said. “We’re looking at best practices of communities that have had similar issues and what success they’ve had with innovative solutions.”
Doenges, speaking amidst other tasks during his first day in office, said he was more than amenable to seeing seating in the park again.
Turner said the tulip chairs are made in Holland and are in use worldwide.
“They look like a tulip when they close,” she said. “They can hold up to 400 pounds. They can lock when they’re closed. When they’re not being used, they’re art.”
Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said she was happy Come Alive Outside took the lead in the project and was excited by the result.
“We rely on the public, the community, telling us what they want to see,” she said. “What the tulips and the color does is give a vibrant energy to the space.”
