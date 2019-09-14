BARRE – State fire investigators have ruled a fire Friday evening at a Derby home used as an AirBnB was an accident.
Assistant State Fire Marshal Paul Cerutti and Detective Sgt. Steve Otis said the residential structure fire at 190 Main St. in Derby Center was caused when smoking materials put into a beverage can ignited and spread to a nearby porch and sitting area.
At the time of the fire, the single-family home was being used as an AirBnB by three individuals. The occupants were not home at the time of the blaze, which was reported by a passerby around 6:20 p.m. on Friday evening.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire on the side and front porch. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire on the porch, and were successful in limiting the fire's spread into the house. However, a news release about the investigation stated, the fire extended into void spaces in the roof and wall areas making it difficult to completely extinguish.
“The home sustained significant damage to the front and side porch and smoke and heat damage to the interior,” the investigators wrote.
Records show the home is owned by Chad Worcester of Anchorage, Alaska.
The Derby Line Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Newport City Fire Department.
Derby Line Fire Chief Craig Ellam contacted the Department of Public Safety, Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, to determine the area of origin and the cause.
The cause will be listed as accidental.
There were no injuries. The house did not have working smoke or carbon monoxide alarms, however.
According to the news release, between 2012-2016, an estimated annual average of 18,100 reported home structure fires were started by smoking materials. These fires killed an average of 590 people annually and injured 1,130.
Fires started by smoking materials caused $476 million in direct property damage annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.