For more than 50 years, Mount St. Joseph Academy’s Project Help has been a gift to local families in need. This year that gift may look a bit different, but the spirit remains the same.
Traditionally, MSJ students would spend the days before their Christmas break going door to door around Rutland collecting nonperishable items and delivering care packages to designated families. This year, however, the coronavirus pandemic demanded a less hands-on approach.
When students began planning Project Help in October, they weren’t sure exactly what it was going to look like, but by November as cases of COVID-19 began to climb, they realized they wouldn’t be able to go door to door. Ultimately, they decided to forego care packages for the contactless option of raising money to purchase gift cards to local supermarkets.
“Instead of having the kids going out and collecting food and then distributing it, it was safer to go this route,” said MSJ Principal Michael Alexander.
Students raised money through a number of student activity days and contests, such as dress-down days and pep rallies. Also, they sent letters to local businesses soliciting donations.
Their efforts brought in more than $5,000, according to teacher and student government adviser Michael Callahan.
“We're extremely grateful for all the … donations that the Rutland community has brought,” Callahan said.
Students used that money to purchase $100 gift cards from Price Chopper, Hannaford and Shaw’s supermarkets. Alexander said Price Chopper and Hannaford donated an additional 15-20% on their cards.
The cards will be distributed to 40 families the school identified with the help of Vermont Catholic Charities.
In past years, Project Help has assisted more than twice that many families, but Alexander said the school kept numbers low this year to make sure they had the greatest impact.
“We didn't know how much money we were actually going to get so we wanted to ensure that, the families that we did get, that we were going to be able to support them well,” he said.
In addition to gift cards, families with young children will also receive toys when they pick up their gift cards at MSJ this Friday.
“We looked at the names of the families that we had, and a lot of a lot of these families have kids,” Alexander said.
Lucy Gallo, a senior and student government president, said she and her classmates were excited to still be able to provide the toys.
“That's a big part of Project Help as well … so we still wanted to incorporate that, especially for the younger kids,” she said, explaining that students purchased toys with the money the raised.
A massive undertaking, requiring the full participation of the student body as well as a number of volunteers, Project Help needed fewer hands this year.
“In past years, there was a lot of labor associated with it. We needed a lot of kids to bring the food and organize the food, to box it up and do all that,” Alexander said.
Still, he noted that more than half the student body has been able to pitch in by wrapping presents, fundraising or helping with planning and coordination.
Gallo noted she and her fellow seniors have been front and center on wrapping duty.
“This is the seniors’ last year for Project Help, and it's our favorite event that we hold. It was really sad to not be able to do it the way that we’ve usually done it. So to include the seniors this year as much as we possibly can … we wanted to have them be able to wrap,” she said.
While 40 families will benefit from Project Help, Katrina Corbett, emergency aid coordinator for Vermont Catholic Charities, said the need in Vermont is much greater this year because of the pandemic.
VCC provides emergency assistance to Vermonters needing help buying food, paying rent or security deposits, or utility or fuel bills.
Corbett, whose office serves the Rutland area and southern Vermont, noted a more than 50% increase in people seeking assistance through VCC this year, with food insecurity being the primary reason cited.
“I got a lot of new names this year. People who have never asked for a thing,” Corbett said. “A lot of people cry when they call me and say, ‘I've never had to do this before.’”
Typically, Corbett said 25% of VCC’s assistance goes toward providing food with the other 75% for utilities. That ratio has flipped.
“It's the exact opposite now. People are asking for food,” she said. “These are people who have been working and plugging right along and through COVID they got knocked out.”
In addition to Project Help, Corbett said she has directed families to the WSYB Christmas Fund and the Catholic Church’s Advent Appeal.
Corbett observed that while organizations such as BROC and area food shelves have been key in providing food assistance during the pandemic, she still hears from many people who don’t know where to go to get help.
“I think our communication could have been a little bit better in our communities,” she said, noting that fewer people read newspapers and not everyone has internet access or is tech savvy enough to sign up for relief services which may require online registration.
Back at MSJ, the ongoing need has not gone unnoticed.
“Obviously, it's not just around Christmastime when families need help,” Gallo said, adding that the school is hoping to hold a more traditional Project Help sometime around Easter if it’s safe to do so.
Callahan said people can still make donations to Project Help by calling MSJ at 775-0151, or mailing a donation to Mount St. Joseph Academy, 127 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701.
“We'd be extremely grateful for anything that they feel that they can give,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.