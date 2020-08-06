As the city tries to unload two properties in the Stonegate development, the Stonegate Homeowners Association is trying to get the city to pony up roughly $5,000 in membership fees.
The city claimed the undeveloped lots after they failed to sell in a tax sale, and the City-Owned Properties Committee reviewed proposals to purchase them this week.
The city had an offer of $3,000 on one of the properties from Cephas Chigwada, who said he would then spend $100,000 to $120,000 building a home for his family, as well as an offer from Habitat for Humanity to buy both the lots for $1, developing them together or separately depending on the needs of the families they are working with.
As the committee, which vets offers and then passes recommendations on to the Board of Aldermen for approval, discussed whether to sell one lot to Habitat for Humanity and the other to Chigwada, it came up that the homeowner’s association has been trying to collect membership fees, $5,200 of which had accrued on the two properties combined since the city took possession.
The committee ultimately decided to table the discussion until they could speak to Habitat for Humanity and sort out the fees. The homeowner’s association did not immediately respond to an inquiry Thursday.
Acting Mayor Matt Whitcomb said he would meet with the city attorney on the issue Friday.
“My knowledge of that right now is relatively minimal,” Whitcomb said Thursday. “Some time ago, the Stonegate properties did come before the board. What’s happened since then, we’ve been kind of out of the loop on.”
The committee did recommend a buyer for another property. Boniface Kadima-Mazela offered $3,250 for 68 Pine St. with a plan to spent $80,000 building a new single-family home.
Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly said Kadima-Mazela has a good track record fixing up blighted properties in the city, having previously garnered two recommendations from the city. She said he has already made substantial improvements to another Pine Street property and has started work at 114 South St.
“That’s one a lot of other people didn’t want to touch because it was in such rough shape,” she said. “He took it on. This one, he said he’s not going to complete for five years, so it’s not going to happen overnight.”
The committee held off on making a recommendation on 41 Baxter St. as well, deciding to ask for more information on the competing proposals from two adjoining landowners.
