More details emerged Wednesday regarding the incident in which police said a Rutland City officer shot the driver of a car that was rolling toward him.
Randy Perez-Coiscou, 21, of Springfield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Rutland County criminal court to two felony charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon. The charges carry a combined maximum of 16 years in prison. Perez-Coiscou was held for lack of $10,000 bail.
Perez-Coiscou was one of two people who police said were in the car they encountered Monday evening. Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said he expected the other, twin brother, Andy Perez-Coiscou, to be arraigned on drug charges in the future. He referred further questions to Vermont State Police.
Police also identified the officer injured in the incident as James Rajda, who Chief Brian Kilcullen said suffered “a superficial injury to his bicep,” but that he was not sure what exactly caused it.
According to affidavits, Rajda was conducting a “ride along” with a civilian, 38-year-old Brandon Woodard, who Kilcullen said was interested in a job with the department. Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Rajda saw Randy Perez-Coiscou’s Infiniti FX35 in the lower parking lot of Giorgetti Park. Police said Rajda had an encounter with Perez-Coiscou in May — Kilcullen said he did not know the exact nature of the encounter, and told Woodard the occupants of the car were “bad people” and that Woodard should pay attention.
Court records describe Rajda approaching the car and calling for backup, which arrived in the form of Sgt. Andrew Plemmons and Cpl. Tyler Tavares. Police said Tavares remained in the upper parking lot while Rajda deployed his police dog, who indicated drugs were present.
When Perez-Coiscou would not consent to a search, according to affidavits, Rajda attempted to remove him from the car. Police said the car began moving forward, hitting Plemmons, who opened fire, and that Rajda quickly moved out of the way to avoid being hit or dragged.
Kilcullen confirmed that Plemmons opened fire on Perez-Coiscou while Rajda was wrestling with him, and that the circumstances of the shooting would be subject to internal review upon completion of the State Police investigation.
“We’ll look to opportunities for policy development ... look for deficiencies in our policies,” Kilcullen said.
Police said Plemmons fired two more times, but the circumstances of those shots were not made clear from the affidavit.
After Randy Perez-Coiscou was out of the car, police said Andy Perez-Coiscou got into the driver’s seat and drove off, speeding past Tavares. Tavares said he followed the vehicle to Oak Street Extension — where it hit a tree — and took the driver, who had been injured, into custody. Police said substances suspected to be drugs were found in the vehicle.
Police said Randy Perez-Coiscou told them he and his brother had been hired to give someone a ride from Springfield, Massachusetts, to Rutland and that after dropping the person off, they went to the park looking for other people who might need a ride.
Police said he admitted to starting the car by accident during a “scuffle” but denied that it was moving when Plemmons fired.
Police said the body camera footage showed the vehicle moving when Plemmons opened fire.
In court Wednesday, Randy Perez-Coiscou attended by video from his hospital bed, a bandage visible on his left arm. Sullivan argued for him to be held without bail, citing the nature of the charges and Perez-Coiscou’s lack of ties to the community, and saying that he had been charged in April within Massachusetts with possession of a large-capacity firearm.
Defense Attorney Mary Kay Lanthear said she believed the weapons charge was actually for possession of ammunition, and that Perez-Coiscou had a girlfriend in Rutland and lacked a history of failures to appear. She also argued there were different ways to interpret the story in the affidavit.
Judge Cortland Corsones said he would set a hearing on the state’s request to hold without bail, but in the meantime set bail at $10,000.