More details emerged Wednesday regarding the incident in which police said a Rutland City officer shot the driver of a car that was rolling toward him.

Randy Perez-Coiscou, 21, of Springfield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Rutland County criminal court to two felony charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon. The charges carry a combined maximum of 16 years in prison. Perez-Coiscou was held for lack of $10,000 bail.

