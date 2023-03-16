Law enforcement leaders say last year's shooting on State Street is an example of how the drug trade is getting increasingly violent in Vermont.

Court records show witnesses telling police Trayvon Kisling shot and killed rival drug dealer Jonathan Naranjo in November as result of a dispute about drug dealing territory. Kisling was arrested this week and is charged with first-degree murder, among other offenses. While drug crime has been an issue in the city for decades, that sort of violence has not typically been associated with the drug trade locally until recently.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years.

