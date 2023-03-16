Law enforcement leaders say last year's shooting on State Street is an example of how the drug trade is getting increasingly violent in Vermont.
Court records show witnesses telling police Trayvon Kisling shot and killed rival drug dealer Jonathan Naranjo in November as result of a dispute about drug dealing territory. Kisling was arrested this week and is charged with first-degree murder, among other offenses. While drug crime has been an issue in the city for decades, that sort of violence has not typically been associated with the drug trade locally until recently.
"These things are hard to prove, whether there's other intent behind the violence," said Lt. Casey Daniell, head of the Vermont State Police drug task force, noting that drug dealers can have disputes with each other for the same reasons as anyone else. "Statewide, we've had several in the last year."
Daniell said there's an increase in vigilantism, as well as local users carrying firearms to defend themselves from out-of-state dealers.
"I've been in narcotics pretty much my whole career," he said. "I've been in 22 years and 17 of them in narcotics, and I've never seen this level of violence. ... The number of guns we're seeing when we do search warrants or when we take people into custody — it's becoming frequent."
Mayor Michael Doenges said that while it might be tempting to dismiss incidents like the one on State Street because they are dealer-on-dealer violence, he said it's important not if for no other reason than the potential for it to spill over.
"How do we know that doesn't happen in a house with kids next door?" he said. "It's very frequent."
Both alleged shooter and victim in the State Street incident were from New York City — Kisling from Staten Island, Naranjo from Brooklyn. Daniell said most of the dealers who come to Vermont from out-of-state are "loosely affiliated" with gangs in their home area, but seem to operate independently.
"I don't think it's an organized crime like a motorcycle gang where the proceeds go back to a particular person," he said. "I think it's just people entrepreneuring for their own benefit monetarily. ... They learn the trade, and then they come up to this state."
The affidavits detail a lengthy investigative process that started with police using video footage from businesses and residence on State Street to identify the shooter's vehicle as a blue Ford Explorer and Brent Poczobut, a local resident with a long history of legal troubles, as one of the passengers. Meanwhile, unnamed sources were telling police the shooter was an individual known locally as "G" or "Little G," and that he was associated with a Castleton woman named Samantha Walker.
Police said they had records of pulling Walker over while driving a blue Explorer, which had been rented in August from a Hertz office in Durham, North Carolina, by a man named Derrick Clark and never returned. Police also found a number of contacts with Walker where she was in the company of one or more men who gave police a group of similar names.
Checking those names brought up an address in Staten Island, New York, according to affidavits, and a New York Police Department detective identified the man in Walker's company in surveillance footage from one incident as Kisling. Rutland County State's Attorney Ian Sullivan said Kisling appeared to be facing a weapons charge in New York, but the exact nature and disposition of the charge was unclear from the information available to him. Affidavits also indicate Kisling has citizenship in Belize.
The car was found the day after the shooting in Fairfield, where it had been abandoned and set on fire. Police said that inside the car's remnants, they found a casing for a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson round that matched casings found at the scene.
Police said they interviewed Poczobut two days after the shooting, and that he said he had met a drug dealer he knew as "G" about a month earlier. He said he bought cocaine and heroin from G, for resale and personal use, for a time but stopped because he did not "like the way G acted," according to affidavits, and bought from Naranjo instead.
On the day of the shooting, Poczobut said, he encountered G in the BROC parking lot in Rutland. G ordered Poczobut into his vehicle, according to police, and declared that Poczobut would work exclusively for him from then on. He said they encountered Naranjo at a gas station and that he pretended not to know the other dealer, but that G "called his bluff."
Poczobut told police G made comments about he and Naranjo taking each other's bodies, pursued Naranjo in a "cat and mouse" chase and pulled up next to him. Poczobut said he had crouched down when he heard several gunshots.
Police said a third person, identified as "Juvenile #1" and described as an underage girl, was also in the vehicle. Police said they made contact with her, and she gave an account that lined up with Poczobut's, saying she saw the G, with whom she was in a relationship and who she eventually identified as Kisling, pull a gun and point it at Naranjo's vehicle. She said she closed her eyes and heard gunshots.
The girl told police Kisling drove them first to West Rutland and then Proctor before continuing to the Burlington area, refusing to let her or Poczobut out. When they finally did stop, the girl said Kisling pulled her into an apartment and threatened to kill her if she said anything about the shooting.
The girl initially told police she did not recognize photos of Kisling as G, according to affidavits, but earlier this month she contacted police again, made the identification and said she had been frightened of him. She also described an incident in which Kisling had choked her, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.