The Rutland Free Library was told this week that it can’t move to the CSJ campus.
Library Director Randal Smathers said Thursday that Heartland Communities of America, which is buying the College of St. Joseph campus to build an assisted-living facility, has backed out of plans to sell the administration building to the library. Smathers said the developer was concerned that the library’s planned relocation, which faced stiff opposition from some residents, would “be used as a lever to slow down their Act 250 process.”
“We’ve been really clear that we do not have a deal, and we never had a deal,” Smathers said. “There was nothing signed.”
Smathers said they learned Wednesday that Heartland had backed out of talks with the library and discussion of next steps were in the early stages. The library is a private organization, but its building is owned by the city.
The library was hoping to buy the building from Heartland and was not part of the developers negotiations with Heritage Family Credit Union, which took possession of the campus after the college closed and an effort to revive it as an “innovation center” fizzled. Smathers said with the exception of the gym, which Heritage sold to the city for use as a recreation center — the credit union was not interested in subdividing the property and the library was unable to buy the building separately and let Heartland purchase the rest of the campus.
“My understanding is Heartland and Heritage have a tentative purchase and sale agreement and we are not part of that process at this point,” Smathers said. “I am not expecting us to be involved in any way, shape or form unless the deal that’s in the works was not going to happen.”
A call to Heritage was not returned Thursday. An inquiry to Heartland was directed to managing partner Stuart Mills, who was not available to comment.
Heartland is seeking to build a 150-space residential-care facility at the campus in an estimated $50 million project. When Heartland’s plans for the campus were announced in September, Mills was dismissive of the notion of trouble with Act 250.
“I’m a developer from New Jersey,” he said at the time. “We know what hang-ups are.”
The library planned to spend $1.2 million on the building. The current location, at 10 Court St., is due for significant renovations and Smathers and members of the board said it would cost several million dollars to upgrade the building to serve as a modern library, whereas the CSJ building was already a modern library.
While Smathers said actual library patrons were largely in favor of the move, the plan drew a loud outcry from people who expressed a sentimental attachment to the current building and worried about what effect moving the library out of downtown would have on the community.
Marion Farrell, who spoke against the move at multiple public forums organized by the library, said she was glad to hear the news, but it should not be the end if the discussion.
“I think we can put our energy together to getting 10 Court St. put together in a better, more modern way,” she said. “I know there’s energy for it.”
Smathers said the process reinforced the library board’s belief that something substantial needed to change.
“The feedback we got from the public in general, from our users, was much more negative about 10 Court St. than we expected,” Smathers said. “Overwhelmingly, for families in particular, they do not like the children’s area. ... For very, very many of them they chose not to use it.”
Smathers has discussed how the size and shape of the CSJ building would allow for a much more sensible configuration of the children’s area. Other shortcomings discussed throughout the process include the lack of handicap accessibility and safety concerns.
Smathers said the comments were pulling in people who had given up on the library in its current location.
“You can’t get these folks in a survey of the users, and they came out of the woodwork to talk to us,” he said.
Mayor David Allaire called the news unfortunate, especially in light of all the work done by the library board.
“I said publicly I was supporting them because they are the ones in charge of the future and options of the library and they determined this was the best way to move forward,” he said.
Should the library ultimately remain at 10 Court St., Allaire said there would have to be talks about what work is needed for the library’s long-term operations as well as the building’s structural needs.
“We have put money into the building over the last several years,” he said. “It’s not like it’s been neglected, but there are things that need to be done. The city owns the building and we’re not going to let it fall into disrepair.”
