A local developer claims that the Rutland Redevelopment Authority is biased against him.
Stephen Box, who owns four rental properties in the city, sent a letter of complaint to the RRA Chairman Ed Clark this week claiming comments that RRA Executive Director Brennan Duffy made at a recent RRA meeting indicated that Duffy was discriminating against him due to personal animus. The letter alleges Duffy referred to him while saying during an Aug. 9 meeting that the RRA and the city should not work with “people like that.”
“I have struggled to work with the RRA and with the City of Rutland on development opportunities, on housing projects, on real estate investments and have encountered resistance from Mr. Duffy at every turn,” Box wrote. “Today, in your meeting, Mr. Duffy made it abundantly clear that the process of partnering with the RRA and the City of Rutland on development projects and on grant applications is based on his subjective evaluation of personality and his preference for those that he would like to work with.”
Box called upon the city to investigate Duffy, saying the director had refused over the course of 13 months to help him develop partnerships or apply for grants.
“I had to file a public records act request just to get the one page sheet with instructions on how to engage the RRA,” he said.
Box’s letter also referenced a previous complaint he made to the RRA board about the organization’s lack of “a clearly defined process” for connecting local developers to the Community Development Block Grant program.
“I didn’t receive a response from you nor did my claim seem to prompt you to act in any way, shape or form,” he wrote.
Duffy declined to comment, saying he might offer some comment in the future. Clark said he did not recall Duffy making the “people like that” remark and that he was “kind of dumbfounded” by Box’s letter.
“I know we’re working with him on a grant application,” he said. “We’ll have to talk about (the complaint) with the other commissioners.”
The Rutland Redevelopment Authority is technically an independent organization that has a contract with the city to oversee economic development efforts. This takes forms including grant writing and administration, overseeing programs like the city’s revolving loan fund and less formal activities like business recruitment.
Alderman Thomas Franco, who represents the city on the RRA board, confirmed that Duffy made the comment at the Aug. 9 meeting and said he understood it to refer to Box’s demeanor at the meeting, which he characterized as “frustrated.”
“He didn’t yell or anything,” Franco said. “He didn’t raise his voice. ... I would just characterize it as him expressing frustration. ... I think what we saw in that meeting was someone who found themselves lost in an unclear process.”
Franco said he understood and shared that frustration. He said he and a number of the other newer members of the Board of Aldermen have been questioning how the RRA functions and faced pushback because of it. Last year, when the Aldermen conducted a three-year “look-in” called for in the RRA’s contract, questions about specific accomplishments drew accusations of “underlying agendas” from then-RRA Chairman David Cooper.
“I think the way accountability is interpreted by some people as a direct attack, that it’s personal,” Franco said.
Franco also referred to a recent board of aldermen meeting where he asked Duffy about the RRA’s specific objectives and Duffy replied that he did not want to argue with Franco publicly. Franco said he did not think they were having an argument.
“That was not what I was looking for at all,” he said. “What I was looking for was answers because our taxpayers have a right to know what is being done to spur economic development.”
Box, who could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday, also engaged in an email exchange with City Attorney Matt Bloomer seeking a variety of policies and procedures governing the RRA that Bloomer replied did not exist. Box has commented in the past about the seemingly less formal policies in place in Rutland compared to other places he has done business.
“We have a volunteer board,” Clark said. “We try to do the best we can. ... We’re here to help people and that’s what we try to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.