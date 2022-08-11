A local developer claims that the Rutland Redevelopment Authority is biased against him.

Stephen Box, who owns four rental properties in the city, sent a letter of complaint to the RRA Chairman Ed Clark this week claiming comments that RRA Executive Director Brennan Duffy made at a recent RRA meeting indicated that Duffy was discriminating against him due to personal animus. The letter alleges Duffy referred to him while saying during an Aug. 9 meeting that the RRA and the city should not work with “people like that.”

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

