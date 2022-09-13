A local developer is shopping a plan for College of St. Joseph to city officials, but he won't say whether he's the property's rumored new owner.
Stephen Box has sent the Rutland Redevelopment Authority a $23 million plan to convert the campus into housing, and requested the organization and the city's backing to apply for a $750,000 Vermont Community Development Program grant to make it happen. The application states Box plans to get $7.6 million each from the Vermont Housing Improvement Program, "additional grants" and "stakeholder investment."
Box sent out his proposal and a partially completed "pre-application" form for the grant on Monday as rumors swirled around the city that the property, owned by Heritage Family Credit Union, was once again under contract.
Just who Heritage might have signed that contract with, though, remains a mystery.
"I'd gotten a heads up about a week ago there was a buyer," Mayor David Allaire said on Monday. "I made a few phone calls and got nothing back."
Box outright refused to say whether he had bought the property. When the Herald called to inquire after he emailed his proposal to various parties on Monday, he said he had to get off the phone because of a situation with his children. Later that evening, when he attended a special Board of Aldermen meeting, he dodged the question twice before saying he did not want to talk about the campus that evening.
Part of the pre-application form is a "readiness checklist" that includes a question about whether the applicant had site control. Nothing in that section had been checked —either "yes" or "no" — in the form that Box sent out Monday.
The one person who definitely should know the property's status, Heritage's CEO Matt Levandowski, said he could "neither confirm nor deny" reports of a buyer when contacted Friday, and repeated that statement when he was asked specifically about Box on Monday.
Earlier this year, local activist Kathleen Krevetski shopped around a proposal to convert the campus into an arts center, claiming Heritage had agreed to sell her the campus for $3.5 million. Levandowski unequivocally denied that claim, saying he had spoken to Krevetski and told her the asking price but had not entered into any sort of agreement.
Box is a relative newcomer to the city who has quickly amassed a history of clashes with city officials.
He has particularly criticized the RRA, going so far as to submit a formal complaint to the organization's board claiming that Executive Director Brennan Duffy was biased against him and made a comment, referring to Box, that the city should not work with "people like that."
Box is white and did not attribute the "bias" to any particular sociopolitical identity but to "subjective evaluation of personality."
The RRA board investigated and found no improper actions on Duffy's part. Board President Ed Clark said he did not recall Duffy making the "people like that" remark, though another board member said he heard it, and took it as Duffy commenting on Box's demeanor at a meeting — something Clark also had criticized.
Since then, Duffy provided the Herald with emails between himself and Box. They show Duffy outlining for Box how to work through the RRA to apply for state grants and setting up meetings between Box and state officials, and Box roundly criticizing state and local housing efforts.
More recently, Box complained to the Board of Aldermen that several of its meetings were improperly warned, resulting in a two-and-a-half-hour meeting at which the board admitted that was true for three meetings. Box also submitted his proposal to the RRA on Monday with a set of suggested guidelines for the organization to follow.
Clark said he got the guideline suggestions too soon before the meeting to comment on them, and expressed frustration with the overall situation.
"Mr. Box, frankly, is asking a lot for a volunteer board," he said.
Clark said Box informally presented his plans at the RRA meeting on Tuesday morning, and that his grant application would go through the organization's review process.
"It's been submitted," he said. "If it looks like a good project, I don't know why we wouldn't do something."
CSJ closed in 2019 after losing its accreditation. Heritage Family Credit Union, the college’s mortgage holder, took possession of the campus the following February after an unsuccessful effort by the trustees to turn it into an “innovation center.” Heartland Communities of American announced in September 2020 it would buy the campus and redevelop it as a senior-living facility, but that deal fell apart late last year when Heartland missed its deadline to buy the campus.
The Board of Aldermen voted in April to allocate $30,000 for a study on how best to redevelop the campus. The study was commissioned partly at the behest of Hale Resources, a Bennington-based developer. CFO Zak Hale said Tuesday they were not the buyer and did not know who was. He referred questions about the status of the study to Housing Trust of Rutland County Executive Director Mary Cohen, who could not be immediately reached late Tuesday afternoon.
