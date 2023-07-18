CASTLETON — A developer’s proposal to buy the former Castleton Village School and lease part of it back to the town didn’t go over well with some when it was presented last week to the select board.
Zak Hale, partner and chief financial officer at Hale Resources LLC, said at the July 10 board meeting that what he has proposed is only an idea at this point, and that he’s simply looking for feedback on it from the town.
“Right now, the wrestling program, which I was a part of when I went to Castleton (University) is pushing me to help them find a wrestling facility, which I am very happy to do, and that was how this got on the radar,” he said.
The gist of Hale’s proposal is that he would purchase the former Castleton Village School building, which the town owns, so Castleton University’s wrestling team can use it for a space to train. He would also lease portions of the building to the town of Castleton Recreation Department, and to a child care facility.
Movable dividers could be used to further adjust the spaces, he said, and there’s the possibility the building could be added to.
He went over rough plans on how the building could be divided up and used by various interests. The board had a few questions, but took no action on the proposal.
“We haven’t come up with the funding yet or the operational cost of the building or the revenue,” Hale said. “Those are all things, if we feel comfortable with this layout, then we will start looking at those details and we will be back to have those conversations and dig into those details.”
Pat Schroeder, of Castleton, said it would be silly for the town to sell a building then lease space in it.
Castleton resident and member of the town Recreation Commission, Mary Droege, said the people want the building to be used for town recreation, and will petition to have a vote should the board decide to sell the building to Hale.
“That will happen and we will win,” she said, noting that voters at the last Town Meeting Day said yes to spending around $90,000 to maintain the building for a year.
“There’s been a tremendous amount of support that’s been built as we’ve advanced pickleball and indoor walking and indoor activities that we’ve never been able to offer before, and we’re not going to give up this opportunity. We’re not going to be regulated to the gym with no classrooms and no offices and there’s no reason in the world why the town can’t own this building and get the money from other people who are interested in leasing it,” she said.
Martha Clifford, another recreation commissioner, agreed with Droege, adding that she was taken aback to have found out about this proposal only recently.
Bo Ramos, director of parks and recreation, said that they understand this is only a proposal, and that it’s in the ideas and discussion phase, but as it stands now, it doesn’t help the recreation department much.
Ramos then gave their regular report on the recreation department’s activities, but it’s no longer clear what their role will be with the town.
“And then, finally, I have had some ongoing conversations with (Town Manager Mike Jones) and I’ve decided to step back, because this is bonkers for me and I’m going crazy and it feels pretty dang lonely, so I’m stepping back, but I’m just switching hats because I really care about rec and I care about this. Hopefully we’ll see some changes.”
They said they would talk to Jones more about this.
“I’ve been super supportive of how passionate he’s been trying to understand my experiences. Unfortunately I see everyone is really strapped and there’s just not enough time and not enough hands for me to feel like I’m not going to drop a lot of weight on people,” Ramos said. “And toxic masculinity makes it really hard.”
Jones said Tuesday that the director of parks and recreation position is new to the town and that Ramos has served in that role for under a year. It’s become a demanding job with the CVS facility’s future being debated and people in town having many, many ideas for the recreation department.
Jones said he and Ramos plan to meet and talk about the recreation department but he hasn’t spoken to them at any length since the July 10 meeting.
Ramos didn’t return a message on Tuesday.
The town has owned most of the building since 2022 when voters approved its purchase for $1 from the Slate Valley Unified Union School District. Hubbardton owns 11% of it, but is in talks with Castleton about selling its share. Castleton has had the building up for sale since last year. At one point, a daycare provider was interested in buying the building and leasing some of it back to the town but that deal fell through.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com