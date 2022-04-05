Bennington developers are asking for city money to help them figure out what they could do with the former College of St. Joseph Campus.
The owners of Hale Resources went before the Board of Aldermen Monday alongside representatives of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority, The Housing Trust of Rutland County and Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region to ask the city to fund a consultant to do “pre-development” and feasibility studies of potential projects at the campus.
Hale President John Hale said the group has redeveloped 40 to 50 properties in the last decade. His son, chief financial officer Zak Hale, said after the group bought a city-owned property on Maple Street earlier this year that they hope to buy and develop 100 units in Rutland.
“We’ve kind of hit the ceiling in Bennington in trying to expand,” John Hale told the Board of Aldermen Monday. “We see a lot of possibility here.”
Hale said CSJ was a “huge opportunity” for a partnership to do a mix of affordable and market-rate housing and that a third-party consultant would “herd us all together.”
Housing Trust Executive Director Mary Cohen said the effort would be “much bigger” than any one organization.
“We want to move the football to the 10-yard line,” she said. “We have a long way to go but we can at least get started.”
CEDRR Executive Director Lyle Jepson said the city helping to bring in a consultant would make for a transparent process.
“Things are going to line up,” he said. “It’s going to take a little bit of time.”
RRA Executive Director Brennan Duffy said they were in talks with Heritage Family Credit Union about getting some level of site control over the campus as the process moved forward. He also said they had not settled on exactly how much money they would request from the city.
“We’ll see how all this will flesh out,” he said.
The board voted unanimously to send the request to the Community and Economic Development Committee.
CSJ closed in 2019 after losing its accreditation. Heritage Family Credit Union, the college’s mortgage holder, took possession of the campus the following February after an effort by the trustees to create an “innovation center” there failed to come to fruition. Heartland Communities of American announced in September 2020 it would buy the campus and redevelop it as a senior living facility, but that wasn’t to be either, with the deal falling apart in December when Heartland missed its deadline to buy the campus.
Local developer and community organizer Stephen Box is also eyeing the campus. Box said Tuesday that the Rutland Intentional Living Initiative, which formed out of a group of informal meetings between Box and other local developers and business owners, is soliciting investors to redevelop the campus in a way that integrates a number of design concepts.
“The idea is to design space that fits all your needs,” he said. “The approach to housing is holistic. It’s not where you sleep — it’s where you live. ... We’ve got four months of momentum on a proposal. I’m inspired by what I hear people contributing.”
Box suggested that if the city wants to get involved in the campus redevelopment, it might do well to put out a request for proposals.
“There are people who believe we do our best when there is more than one proposal on the table,” he said.
In addition to Hale and Box, city resident Kathleen Krevetsky has circulated a proposal to form a coalition and buy the campus to turn it into an arts center.
