The Opera House could be Rutland’s gateway to the new digital economy.
Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) is working with property owner Mark Foley and the Center on Rural Innovation to create a co-working space and business incubator in the building. CEDRR Executive Director Lyle Jepson said he envisions an e-commerce oriented version of the MINT Makerspace, which has incubated a number of small local manufacturing operations.
“That’s the perfect analogy to The Hub,” Jepson said.
Jepson said the facility will be aimed at entrepreneurs, such as those who might want to start a small software company, as well as established businesses moving into e-commerce.
“Those who did that successfully, including restaurants, made it through COVID and did OK,” he said.
CEDRR is applying for a $750,000 federal grant for the project. Jepson said the grant requires a 100% local match, and he has asked the city for $400,000 of Rutland’s $4.4 million in ARPA funding to help with that.
“I would envision a staff of three or four people who are bringing in high-interest activities, lecture series and training,” Jepson said. “We intend to have a significant number of meet-ups. You hear the term ‘science pub,’ we’re going to have tech pubs.”
Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy called the plan “transformative” and said it had his full support.
“This whole digital economy and how do we as a rural community engage in that ... is, I think, not new to Rutland or anywhere in rural America,” he said. “There is a need for it and there is certainly a future benefit.”
Nora Foote, a community manager for the Center on Rural Innovation, said rural America is home to 15% of the national workforce but only 5% of tech workers and her organization is aiming to shift that imbalance.
“Rutland really has excellent infrastructure in place to support this,” she said. “Excellent broadband, walkable downtown amenities and really an amazing business community that already exists.”
CEDRR put out a survey Tuesday aimed at identifying the technology needs of local businesses in order to shape programming around them. Jepson said he is already hearing a need for IT professionals, particularly specialists in coding and cybersecurity.
Jepson said similar facilities often include on-site restaurants and even housing, but that doesn’t figure into plans for The Hub.
“We’re suggesting that the entirety of the downtown Rutland is The Hub,” Jepson said. “We don’t need to create a restaurant because we already have them.”
Foley, who has had success operating co-working spaces in the city in recent years, stressed the wraparound service aspect of CEDRR’s plan.
“All co-working space is not equal,” he said. “This is going to be a really value-added service, from a socialization perspective, from a business development perspective.”
Foley said he saw the space helping existing business grow while also attracting the sort of remote workers targeted by the regional marketing campaign.
“Human beings who are not now tied to a physical location may be able to relocate if they have access to high-speed internet, if they have access to space for digital meetings,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.