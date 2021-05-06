Jacob Vincent started out as that guy who could fix your phone.
“I basically did it for family and friends for some time,” the 30-year-old said. “I saved up money to get the schooling that was necessary because I wanted to be confident in my ability to do the repairs I was doing.”
Vincent started Digital Surgeon on West Street in September, but jumped at the chance to move downtown, opening last week on Merchants Row.
“We do all electronic repairs — mostly cellphone and computer repairs,” he said. “We do all the hardware, custom computer builds, cybersecurity. ... We’re just an all-around tech shop, more geared toward personal than business, but we do some business.”
One thing they don’t do is televisions.
“They take up too much space and the way they make them, it’s so expensive to repair that it’s cheaper or the same price to buy a new one,” he said.
His most frequent repair is a cellphone screen, which he said takes less than an hour and typically runs $100 to $200. He said they sell accessories, but not parts.
Vincent said business has been strong, and he was ready to expand quickly.
“The location was the perfect size when they showed it to us,” he said. “It’s handicapped accessible so people can come in with wheelchairs. Deliveries are easy. Security is good.”
Downtown Rutland Partnership executive director Nikki Hindman said while the partnership no longer maintains a “wish list” of business types it wants to recruit for downtown, they do watch for gaps that need filling.
“Digital Surgeon fills a definite need for tech repair, especially on a ground level that’s more accessible,” she said.
The space, between the Sandwich Shoppe and Fruition, was previously occupied by The Annex, an offshoot of the Bakery that offered breakfast and served as an event space.
“What’s really cool about Digital Surgeon going in there is people who are getting a quick repair can pop over to the Bakery and get a coffee while they wait,” Hindman said.
