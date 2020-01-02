The Diocese of Burlington announced Thursday it had hired an individual to assist victims abused by Catholic priests.
“In many conversations and communications with survivors, Bishop Christopher Coyne and other church leaders have been told that it is often difficult for survivors to approach the Church directly, especially since it was an agent of the Church that was responsible for their abuse,” said a statement issued by the church. “Many felt that there needed to be another way to get the help and support they need.”
So, the announcement said, the diocese contracted with licensed mental health counselor Sheila Conroy to act as a “Victim Assistance Coordinator.” Survivors may contact Conroy directly without going through the church, according to the diocese, and their identities will be kept confidential.
“Along with listening to survivors, she will provide therapeutic service and confidentially communicate victim’ needs and concerns with appropriate diocesan leaders in order to provide the best care plan,” the statement read. “This role will also plan and promote healing workshops, support groups, healing services and other opportunities for survivors and families if appropriate.”
Conroy was unavailable for comment on Thursday.
Her LinkedIn page lists her as having worked for Vermont Catholic Charities since 2015. Materials sent out by the church describe her as having worked “as a clinician in a behavior hospital for adolescents most of whom had suffered from profound physical and sexual abuse.”
Melanie Sakoda, spokeswoman for the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, said the move appears to mirror ones taken by other diocese around the country since the priest abuse scandal came to light.
“Most of what they do, in my opinion, is public relations moves,” she said. “They want to look like they’re caring about survivors and being proactive, but when survivors get involved, it’s not a good experience.”
Sakoda said she was hard-pressed to think of any survivors who described good experiences working with church-contracted victim assistance coordinators, but allowed that that could be because those who were displeased were more likely to reach out to SNAP. She said there was an inherent problem with the church employing such counselors.
“What allegiance does she have if they’re paying her check?” Sakoda said. “A person who’s treating you should be totally independent.”
Sakoda said there had been instances of survivors attempting to get their records from church-contracted counselors only to be told those records were property of the diocese.
But diocese spokeswoman Stephanie Clary said Conroy would have independence.
“She maintains her own professional records,” Clary said. “She will not report to anyone at the diocese or Vermont Catholic Charities.”
Survivors may call Conroy on a confidential line at 855-3016.
