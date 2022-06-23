The city got a nudge this week concerning the public entrance to the police station.
Resident Ron Hemenway appeared before the Board of Aldermen on Monday evening saying that despite the problem having been brought to the board’s attention at an event organized by the Vermont Center for Independent Living (VCIL), people who use wheelchairs or walkers remain unable to enter the Rutland City Police Department on their own.
Hemenway said VCIL’s Rutland office brought the issue to the city seven years ago, suggesting then that the department install automatic doors.
“Pretty much everybody seemed to agree at that time,” he said. “However, since that time, nothing seems to have happened or changed.”
Hemenway said it was also brought up in the CAIR Committee — the municipal body that looks at accessibility issues in the city — but that the group had not met for several months.
On top of that, he said meetings of the Police Commission and Traffic Safety Committee held at the police station could place Rutland in violation of the state’s Open Meeting Law because of the accessibility issues.
“How are people supposed to participate in these committees if they are not able to get into there?” he asked.
Hemenway acknowledged that automatic doors were expensive, but said incremental changes in the facility could make a significant difference.
Hemenway asked that the city apply some of its COVID stimulus money toward replacing the doors.
Board member Chris Ettori said accessibility improvements at the police station was one of the projects suggested for funding through the stimulus money and still was pending in the city’s Finance Committee.
Board member Devon Neary noted that the chronic understaffing at the police department has resulted in a sizable surplus in the department’s budget. He said it was put at roughly $1 million at a Finance Committee meeting in March, though, the board then voted to spend about a quarter of that on $10,000 retention bonuses for each officer.
Neary asked whether the surplus could be applied toward the doors.
Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said he was unsure about the rules for spending the surplus, but that the money was there.
No action was taken by the city board on Monday.
