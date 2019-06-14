MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday that President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster for Bennington, Essex, Orange, Rutland, Washington and Windsor counties. Those counties suffered substantial damage during severe storms and flooding on April 15.
The major disaster declaration allows municipalities and qualifying nonprofits like public utilities in those counties to receive 75% federal reimbursement for storm response and recovery. Those costs include debris removal and repairs to public roads, bridges and other infrastructure with damage resulting from the storm.
A preliminary damage assessment by the Federal Emergency Management Agency identified more than $2 million in eligible public infrastructure damage statewide from the flooding, exceeding the $1 million minimum Vermont must demonstrate for a disaster declaration.
Information on the public assistance program and how municipalities can apply is available at: bit.ly/0615PubAssist.
