MONTPELIER — Vermonters whose employment was impacted by the flooding have a bit longer to apply for the Disaster Unemployment Assistance Program

According to the Vermont Department of Labor, the United States Department of Labor has extended the deadline to apply for initial claims until Sept. 29.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

