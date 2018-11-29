City firefighters have been disciplined for offenses ranging from continuing to refer to a firetruck by its old call sign to ignoring an order to leave a building.
Revelations that one-fifth of the city’s firefighters were on medical leave earlier this year followed by the city reaching paid separation agreements with two veteran firefighters last month triggered speculation about the state of the department. A public records request for all disciplinary reports in the department for the past two years paints a picture of new chief James Larsen working to establish control of the department and struggling with at least one officer in the process.
The 23 pages of documents — in which names and other identifying information were redacted — begin with a “developmental counseling form,” dated December 2016, that provided the sole entry from the tenure of controversial former fire chief Michael Jones.
Jones, a retired career member of the Vermont Army National Guard, was not a firefighter. Then-Mayor Christopher Louras said he chose Jones for his management experience to run the department in 2015 while new leadership was developed from within the ranks. Jones proposed a restructuring of the department that resulted in a unanimous vote of no-confidence in the chief by the firefighters union in 2016.
The form describes an officer reacting to an outline of the restructuring plan by throwing papers in the air and yelling that Jones was “single-handedly destroying this department.” The form alludes to difficulties beyond the described incident.
“It is not an officer’s role to undermine the Chief of the Department, make derogatory comments in public, on social media, or to make false claims against another member of the department,” Jones wrote.
Jones departed in June 2017 after reaching a separation agreement with the city.
Two records emerged from Deputy Chief William Lovett’s tenure as acting chief, which ran from shortly after Jones’ departure to when Larsen took over in April. One appears to be the dismissal of firefighter Brent Garrow after his arrest on charges of drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
In the other, a firefighter is reprimanded for calling in sick when he was not. The letter refers to a part-time job worked by the firefighter, but the exact nature of what he was doing while out sick is redacted. Whatever it was, the letter says the firefighter admitted to it when questioned.
“The Department also acknowledges that under the previous management of the Department and previous administration of the City, the acceptable reasons for booking off sick may not have always been clear and/or enforced,” Lovett wrote. “As of the date of this letter, the Department has made clear the acceptable reasons for booking off sick.”
The date of that letter was redacted.
The first disciplinary report under Larsen came in July. Much like the last one under Jones, it concerned a member of the department losing his temper. The letter describes an incident in which Jones said he tried to discuss concerns the firefighter had expressed during a training.
“During this meeting, you became very upset, said you would not listen to me and walked out of the meeting,” Larsen wrote.
In early August, a firefighter was reprimanded for continuing to use a discontinued call sign for one of the city’s fire trucks. In April, according to the letter, “Engine 1” had been renamed “Ladder 1” in a written order.
“All other officers have followed the written order,” Larsen wrote. “It is my expectation that you will follow simple directions as well as lawful and verbal orders.”
Subsequent records show a series of run-ins between Larsen and one of the officers, culminating in a two-week suspension.
First came a written reprimand, dated Sept. 24, in which Larsen outlined 10 violations of departmental regulations in a period running from late May to early August. These include failing to follow orders to install traffic safety cones, install equipment in a department vehicle, supply information on equipment pricing and to leave the structure at a fire scene; contravening a decision by the chief on delivering equipment for repair, failing to respond to a request to contact the chief and failing to promptly notify the chief that a vehicle was out of service.
Also, the letter reprimanded the officer for voicing his disagreement to other firefighters with a decision the chief made on the handling of fire calls and for telling other firefighters they might face personal liability if they served as acting officers under a policy created by the chief. City Attorney Matt Bloomer said there were no such liability issues.
“It wasn’t spelled out in the discipline, but part of the issue was sharing information that was false,” Bloomer said. “There’s some statutory protection for public safety officials.”
The reprimand continues with Larsen saying the officer behaved disrespectfully during roll calls by failing to ask if he had anything to add and in the handling of paperwork. It concludes with a list of behaviors Larsen says could lead to immediate termination, including making false statements about the officer’s employment and “Entering my office or assisting others to enter my office when I am not present ... .”
The Sept. 24 letter is referred to as a previous discipline against the officer in a notice of suspension dated Oct. 16. The October letter concerns two disputes, one about the ownership of tools and one about accepting a gift from a company with which the department was doing business.
The letter described the officer making a set of tools inaccessible to the rest of the department when he was off shift, and then failing to provide documentation of the claim that the tools belonged to him and not the department.
“Additionally, even if the tools are in fact your personal property, I do not find that to be a mitigating circumstance given that you have apparently willingly participated in the Department becoming reliant on these tools for apparatus maintenance,” Larsen wrote.
The letter describes the officer going to Florida to inspect “fire apparatus” for the company, and says an unnamed person accompanied him on the trip. Minuteman Fire & Rescue Apparatus paid for the trip, according to the letter, and invoiced the city. The letter also said the officer’s companion received meals and drinks paid for by the company. The letter says the officer told the chief he would pay the invoice for his guest’s airfare, but Larsen said the actions still constituted a violation.
“By willingly participating in Minuteman’s payment of (redacted)’s airfare, even if you intended to reimburse the expenditure, you and (redacted) effectively received an interest-free loan from Minuteman,” Larsen wrote.
Larsen did not immediately return a Wednesday call seeking comment.
