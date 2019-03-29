Ocean State Job Lots appears poised to take over the Hobby Lobby building.
Though there was still no property transfer filed at City Hall as of Friday, the Rhode Island-based discount retail chain has posts on its Facebook page saying it is hiring for a new store at the South Main Street address.
Calls over several days to the company’s North Kingston headquarters have not been returned. The company has more than 100 stores in the Northeast.
Hobby Lobby, which opened at the location in 2014, announced last month it would “be exiting the market in March.” Rumors abounded about what might go into the location next, but no additional information was available from Hobby Lobby, which owns the property.
Brennan Duffy, executive director of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority, said the city has not had any contact with Ocean State Job Lots.
“If they were doing major interior renovations, that might trigger a building permit,” he said. “My guess is, those will all happen at once — a property transfer will come in and then any building permit applications will happen at the same time.”
The 47,000-square-foot building previously held a Hannaford supermarket before that store moved to its current location in 2008. Hobby Lobby bought the property for $3 million in late 2013.
Ocean State Job Lots’ Facebook page lists numerous jobs available at the notional Rutland store, including ad coordinators, various types of supervisors, sales and stock associates, maintenance staff and field and visual merchandisers.
Forbes magazine included the company in its rankings of the “best midsize employers” in 2017 and 2018.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.