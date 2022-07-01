BURLINGTON — One of the two men arrested on federal gun charges during a raid at the Econo Lodge in Rutland last Friday had multiple books related to military tactics and said he thought there was something inherently evil about Jews, according to court papers.
Jaansher Gondal, 20, of Rutland, also had shared what appeared to be an ISIS propaganda video involving torture and killings of hostages, and was commenting on propaganda of other terrorist groups including Al Qaeda and Hamas, a federal prosecutor wrote.
In a motion seeking his detention, Gondal also told investigators one thing he likes about living in Rutland is the gun culture, specifically the lack of firearm regulations.
The FBI, along with Rutland City Police, arrested Gondal, 20, and Leslie Harold Taylor Jr., 35, and subsequently executed a federal search warrant for their two rooms at the Econo Lodge at 238 South Main St. in Rutland.
A Glock 20 .10mm handgun loaded with six rounds was seized from the motel office where Gondal was working last Friday, records show.
Gondal, who is prohibited by law from buying a handgun because of his age, recruited Taylor to make the purchase last week, the FBI said in court papers.
The two defendants appeared briefly in U.S. District Court in Burlington last Friday. Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle agreed to continue the detention hearings for both until this week to allow the government to investigate their backgrounds.
In a new supplemental memorandum in support of the original motion for Gondal’s detention, the government outlined additional evidence found during the court-ordered searches of the rooms and electronics.
A Taliban flag, a North Korean flag, multiple ski masks and camouflage clothing were seized, records show.
The seized military books included, “U.S. Army Special Forces Guide to Unconventional Warfare, U.S. Army Counterinsurgency Handbook, U.S. Army Improvised Munitions Handbook and U.S. Army Explosives and Demolitions,” court papers show.
Gondal also told investigators he did not believe all Jews were evil and that he did not hate all of them, but that he had a “distaste” for them, court papers noted.
When asked about his personal beliefs about the Jewish community, Gondal responded that “if there was a button out there, that could just make them all sterilized so they don’t have kids then … I’d press it,” court paper noted.
He clarified the comment by saying no such button existed and not all needed to be killed, but in a perfect world, there “wouldn’t be this many of them,” the court filing said.
Gondal also voiced support for the Taliban and its culture, but he had done nothing to assist them.
He said he sought a 10-mm handgun because it was more reliable than a 9-mm and because it had a larger magazine capacity than other handguns. He also was fascinated with the service weapon of an FBI agent because it was more powerful. Gondal also said he had hearing protection because the gun was load.
Doyle eventually agreed to release Gondal into the custody of his father Muhammed Anil, who testified on behalf of his son Thursday afternoon. Defense lawyer Mark Kaplan had Anil paint a different picture of Gondal from how he was portrayed in court papers.
Anil said he manages the Rutland motel, which is owned by his nephew from Castleton Corners. Anil said his son also works at the motel and they are both U.S. citizens. He said they came from Pakistan, where he had a law degree, but does not practice. Anil, 61, said when he got to the United States he became a taxi driver for 30 years. He insisted his son has never been in trouble and was obedient.
Doyle said Gondul would be restricted to home detention, except for work, medical and legal appointments and religious observances. Doyle told Anil that he would be required to report any violation of the release terms.
Gondul, who claimed he wanted the gun for protection at the Econo Lodge where he works, took the Glock to a nearby wooded area after the buy and fired more than 40 shots to get comfortable with it, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ophradt said in court.
Anil said his son told him, “This is my first mistake. It will be my last.”
Anil, who said he is a Muslin, said he had never heard his son saying anything anti-Semitic and did not know about the military books that were seized from him.
Doyle pressed Ophardt to fill in the gap he saw between illegal possession of the firearm and the negative comments. There was no indication that he planned to carry out any threats.
Kaplan agreed the argument was weak. He said the government wanted him detained “just in case, maybe.”
During a separate hearing Thursday morning for Taylor, defense lawyer Kevin Henry of Burlington said they would not contest detention for the time being. Henry left the door open to come back with a possible release plan for the judge to review.
Doyle told Henry that his client would be entitled to a probable cause hearing on July 11 unless indicted in the interim.
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said the evidence uncovered in the federal investigation was troublesome. It is “disturbing for what is alleged,” he said. The chief gave thanks for the federal resources that are being used in the local case.
Gondal conspired with Taylor to get him to provide a false statement to a licensed firearms dealer about who was actually buying the gun, wrote FBI Special Agent Matthew Johnson, the lead investigator.
Taylor, who uses the nickname “Bo,” also lives at the motel.
Gondal provided money to Taylor to make the unlawful purchase at the Black Dog Shooting Supply at 162 North Main St. in Rutland, according to Johnson, a former Vermont State Police trooper.
Taylor who was in the shop for about 30 minutes, returned to the car with a handgun in a paper bag and gave it to Gondal, the FBI said. Taylor had $300 left over from the money Gondal provided him for the buy, Johnson said. Gondal told Taylor he could keep $200 as they had agreed, records show.
Taylor bought the Glock 20 for $650 and a box of 10-mm ammunition for $40 and paid for them with cash, Johnson said. The Glock included two magazines inside the box, records show.
Doyle noted that Gondal and Taylor had also tried to buy another gun earlier but it fell through.
Gondal and Taylor endeavored to buy a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum on May 19 at the Gun Supply of Vermont on Vermont 30 in Bondville, a village in the town of Winhall, court records show.
Taylor returned to the car where Gondal had waited and reported the purchase would be delayed a few days while the background check was processed, court records show.
